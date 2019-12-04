'Crosstown Classic' goes to Rose

Rose-Hulman and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College battled in the closest Dorsett Automotive Crosstown Classic since 2010 before the Engineers picked up a 66-61 victory in women's basketball Wednesday night inside Hulbert Arena.
Senior Hannah Woody led three Rose-Hulman players in double figures with 18 points, freshman Rose Burnham added 12 points and freshman Avery Lewman also reached double figures with 10 points.
The Woods' offense featured 14 made 3-point shots and two players in double figures. Senior Paetyn Hayes and freshman Kalyn Williams led the Pomeroys with 11 points each.
The contested was the closest Crosstown Classic since St. Mary-of-the-Woods defeated Rose 56-54 at Hulbert Arena in 2010. The Woods held a 36-34 halftime lead before the Engineers outscored the visitors 15-8 in the third quarter to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Rose-Hulman shot 49 percent for the game and outrebounded the Pomeroys 41-33. St. Mary-of-the-Woods forced 30 turnovers and relied on three-point shooting to remain in striking distance.
The free-throw line proved the difference in the game as Rose finished 22 of 30 and the Pomeroys were 5 of 8.
Other key contributors for Rose-Hulman included Desirae Webster with nine points and four rebounds; Nosa Igiehon with eight points and 10 rebounds; and Jordan Barlow with six points and two blocked shots.
The Pomeroy offense featured contributions from Avalee Jeffers with seven points; and the trio of Mra Canada, Kathryn Kraft and Jayla Rogers with six points each.
St. Mary-of-the-Woods led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter on a 3-point shot by Canada in the final minute. The Pomeroys pushed the lead to 10 points at 36-26 on a three-point play by Maggie Reimer with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
Rose closed the first half with the last six points to move within 36-32 at the break. The Engineers led much of the second half before Hayes gave SMWC the lead at 52-51 with 7:28 left on a 3-pointer.
Rose-Hulman relied on its defense to secure the victory. The Engineers outscored St. Mary-of-the-Woods 10-0 over the next minutes, holding the Pomeroys scoreless until a 3-pointer by Williams closed the score to 61-55 at the 1:36 mark. Free throws down the stretch helped Rose secure the victory.
SMWC continues to lead the all-time series 14-13. Rose-Hulman improved to 1-4 with the victory, while St. Mary-of-the-Woods dropped to 1-9.
