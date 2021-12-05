Chaplin gets career high, helps Rose men win on road

Rose-Hulman opened Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball action with a 72-69 win at Transylvania University on Saturday.
Rose led at the halftime buzzer 36-27 after Max Chaplin and Trey Wurtz combined for 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor. Dillon Duff added seven points and Terry Hicks already had eight rebounds at the break.
The Pioneers cut the Rose-Hulman deficit to five points early in the second half, but Rose engineered an 11-4 run to an eventual 14-point lead with a little more than five minutes left.
Transylvania, for the second time, cut the visitors' lead using an 11-2 run of their own. Inside the one-minute mark, Transylvania's Zach Larimore grabbed a defensive rebound and finished the possession with a layup, bringing the score to 68-66 in Rose's favor.
Hicks scored three points with 15 seconds remaining, which Larimore followed with two of his own. With only 3.6 seconds remaining, the Pioneers game-tying 3-point attempt was blocked by Duff and the ball went out of bounds. The Pioneers' last-second attempt was off the mark, securing the Rose-Hulman victory.
Five Engineers finished in double-digit scoring, led by Chaplin with a career-high 18 points in 31 minutes off the bench. Hicks recorded his third double-double of the season with 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Vuk Djuric added 11 points and nine rebounds on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor. Duff and Wurtz each contributed 10 points.
Larimore recorded a game-high 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting and added 10 rebounds to his effort.
Rose shot 46.3% in the game, including 8-for-19 from the behind the long-range arc. The Pioneers tallied a 38.7% shooting clip for the contest.
The Engineers (4-2 overall, 1-0 HCAC) will return home to Hulbert Arena on Wednesday to battle Earlham in the annual John Mutchner Cup Game. Transylvania fell to 3-2 and 0-2 respectively.
Women's basketball
• Transylvania 64, Rose-Hulman 57 — At Lexington, Ky., for the second consecutive game, Rose-Hulman battled a top-15 NCAA Division III ranked team tightly for all four quarters before falling to No. 12 Transylvania on Saturday afternoon.
Rose narrowly dropped a 64-54 decision to No. 10 DePauw the previous weekend before hanging close for all 40 minutes against Transylvania.
Rowan Hein led the Engineers' offense with 19 points and four steals, Jamie Baum added 11 points and a team-high six assists and Rose Burnham contributed nine points and a career-high 12 rebounds.
Kennedi Stacy led Transylvania with 26 points.
Rose-Hulman trailed just 39-32 at the half and 53-44 after the third quarter before outscoring the Pioneers 13-11 in the final 10 minutes. A 3-pointer by Wilson and a score by Hein helped Rose-Hulman close within 59-53 in the final four minutes before the hosts held on for the victory.
The Engineers (2-4) will return to action Wednesday at Earlham. Transylvania improved to 7-0 for the season
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.