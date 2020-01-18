Both Rose-Hulman basketball teams appeared to have realistic chances of winning at different times Saturday afternoon in Hulbert Arena.
That's particularly surprising in the case of Rose's women, who entered their game against NCAA Division III No. 9-ranked Transylvania with records of 2-12 overall and 1-6 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
But Transylvania connected on 20 shots from 3-point range — eight by its women and 12 by its men — in posting victories by scores of 72-60 (women) and 83-79 (men) over the Engineers.
The first game of the doubleheader saw the Rose-Hulman women jump ahead 9-2, 14-4 and 17-6 in the first quarter, but the ranked visitors rattled off the next 11 points to tie the score at 17-17.
The score was knotted at 19 going into the second period, where the Pioneers pulled away for a 35-29 halftime advantage, still close enough to entertain upset hopes for the previously struggling Engineers.
But a 20-point third quarter for Transylvania pretty much destroyed the home team's comeback aspirations. Ashton Woodard, Shelby Boyle and Zenoviah Walker led the winners with 21, 16 and 15 points respectively, with Woodard also dishing out five assists and Walker coming up with three steals. Woodard and Boyle each sank three treys.
The Pioneers improved their season marks to 14-1 and 8-0 respectively.
Rose's women got a career-high 16 points from Rose Burnham and 13 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists from Nosa Igiehon.
In the men's contest, with both squads entering at 7-7 overall, Transylvania jumped ahead 23-11 midway through the first half. But the Engineers pulled within 23-22 and 26-25 before catapulting on top 27-26 on a layup by Zach Callahan.
Rose-Hulman padded its cushion to 44-40 by halftime and made it 45-40 with a free throw by Jacob Back to open the second half.
The lead teetered back and forth for a while, then Rose went ahead 59-58 on a 3-pointer by Michael Lake with 12:19 remaining.
That was the Engineers' last lead, although Transylvania's margin never grew higher than six in the final 11:20.
Gabe Schmitt sank a pair of charity tosses with 8.8 seconds left to boost the Pioneers' advantage to 81-78. The home team countered with a free throw by Vuk Djuric with 2.2 seconds to go, but that wasn't enough to steal the victory away for the Engineers.
As usual, junior Craig McGee paced Rose-Hulman with 20 points and nine assists. Djuric added 13 points and Eli Combs contributed 10 points and seven boards.
"I thought we played an incredibly bad first 10 minutes of the game," Rose coach Rusty Loyd assessed. "We got behind by 12. We weren't finishing. We weren't guarding. We turned it over. I thought we played much better in the last 10 minutes [of the first half]."
The second half was a mixed bag for the Engineers, according to Loyd.
"We just go through stretches where guys aren't finishing plays around the basket offensively," he explained. "Then I thought defensively there were some big offensive rebounds for [Transylvania]. They're just too good of an offensive team to give them multiple shots. They're a very good 3-point shooting team."
Transylvania benefited from 25 points by Schmitt, 17 by Zach Larimore, 15 by Michael Jefferson and 10 from Brandon Cromwell. Schmitt and Larimore bombed in three trifectas apiece.
The Rose-Hulman women will remain home to face Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Rose men will visit Franklin on Wednesday.
WOMEN
TRANSYLVANIA U. (72) — Walker 6-10 2-3 15, Shope 1-2 0-0 2, Hardiman 0-1 1-2 1, Boyle 5-13 3-3 16, Woodard 6-11 6-6 21,Haywood 0-1 0-0 0, McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 2-8 0-0 5, Megibben 0-0 0-0 0, Stacy 2-4 2-2 6, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 0-0 2-2 2, Otero 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 24-56 FG, 16-18 FT, 72 TP.
ROSE-HULMAN (60) — Wilson 3-7 0-2 8, Burnham 7-12 2-2 16, Igiehon 6-12 1-2 13, Woody 2-2 0-0 4, Jester 2-5 1-2 7, Webster 2-6 1-2 5, Barlow 1-6 0-0 2, Lewman 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 25-54 FG, 6-12 FT, 60 TP.
Transylvania=19=16=20=17=—=72
Rose-Hulman=19=10=13=18=—=60
3-point shooting — TU 8-21 (Woodard 3-6, Boyle 3-9, Walker 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Shope 0-1), RH 4-10 (Jester 2-4, Wilson 2-5, Burnham 0-1). Total fouls — TU 14, RH 20. Fouled out — Woody. Rebounds — TU 32 (Otero 8, Boyle and Stacy 6), RH 30 (Igiehon 9, Wilson 6). Assists — TU 16 (Woodard 5, Walker 4), RH 17 (Woody 5, Wilson, Burnham, Igiehon and Webster 3). Steals — TU 8 (Walker 3), RH 3. Turnovers — TU 11, RH 14. Blocks — TU 9 (Otero 5, Hardiman 2, Boyle and Jackson), RH 6 (Igiehon 3, Barlow 2, Woody). Att. — 250.
MEN
TRANSYLVANIA U. (83) — Cromwell 4-11 0-0 10, Gentry 3-6 1-2 9, McKinney 1-6 0-0 3, Jefferson 7-10 0-0 15, Schmitt 9-17 4-4 25, Sivills 1-2 0-0 2, Twenty 0-1 2-2 2, Larimore 6-12 2-2 17, Schroeder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 FG, 9-10 FT, 83 TP.
ROSE-HULMAN (79) — Hicks 2-3 0-0 5, Combs 4-8 0-0 10, Back 1-5 2-4 4, Lake 3-5 0-0 8, McGee 9-16 1-2 20, Callahan 2-2 0-0 4, Ram 2-3 1-2 7, Chaplin 0-3 0-0 0, Czarnecki 4-5 0-0 8, Djuric 4-8 5-7 13. Totals 31-58 FG, 9-15 FT, 79 TP.
Halftime score — RH 44, TU 40. 3-point shooting — TU 12-28 (Schmitt 3-5, Larimore 3-6, Cromwell 2-4, Gentry 2-4, Jefferson 1-4, McKinney 1-5), RH 8-18 (Ram 2-2, Lake 2-3, Combs 2-4, Hicks 1-1, McGee 1-4, Chaplin 0-2, Back 0-1, Djuric 0-1). Total fouls — TU 18, RH 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — TU 30 (Larimore 9, Jefferson 6, Gentry 5), RH 34 (Combs 7, Czarnecki and Djuric 6, Back 5). Assists — TU 20 (McKinney 8, Jefferson 5, Cromwell 4), RH 21 (McGee 9, Lake 3). Steals — TU 7 (Jefferson 3, Larimore 2), RH 3. Turnovers — TU 9, RH 13. Blocks — TU 2 (Gentry and Larimore), RH 1 (Back). Att. — 400.
