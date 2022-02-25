Both Rose teams defeated in HCAC tourney

Franklin closed with a 22-7 run to turn a tightly contested game into a 73-54 victory over Rose-Hulman in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals Friday.
Franklin held a 51-39 lead midway through the second half, but Rose closed within 51-47 on an 8-0 run. Trey Wurtz hit a 3-pointer, Bradley Harden scored on a layup and Willie Bowman capped the run with a 3-pointer to bring Rose-Hulman within 51-47 with 7:44 remaining.
Franklin responded with a strong offensive performance down the stretch to secure the win. Ryan Wiggins scored 25 points for Franklin, Matt Krause added 17 points and Carter Crowe scored 14 for the Grizzlies.
Rose featured a balanced offensive attack led by Bowman and Miles McGowen with 12 points each. McGowen finished 5 of 6 from the floor with nine rebounds. Terry Hicks also reached double figures with 11 points.
Rose outrebounded Franklin 44-29, but the Grizzlies shot 52 percent from the field and hit a dozen 3-point shots.
Franklin advances to the tournament championship game to face top-seeded Hanover at 6 p.m. Saturday. Rose completed its season with a 15-10 overall record.
Women’s basketball
• Transylvania 72, Rose-Hulman 50 — At Lexington, Ky., nationally ranked Transylvania remained undefeated and ended the Rose-Hulman season with a victory in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Friday night.
Transylvania (23-0) is ranked No. 2 nationally by the WBCA and No. 4 by D3hoops.com in the latest top 25 polls. Madison Kellione led Transylvania with 28 points on 6-for-8 marksmanship from beyond the 3-point arc.
For Rose, freshman Jamie Baum scored a career-high 24 points, shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 6 of 6 from 3-point range.
Transylvania relied on 13 3-pointers and a 37-28 rebounding advantage as keys in the contest.
Rose-Hulman completed season with an overall record of 12-9 under 16th-year coach Jon Prevo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.