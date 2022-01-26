Both Rose basketball teams lose to Hanover

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference leader Hanover relied on a strong defensive effort to improve to 10-1 in league play with a 55-43 men’s basketball victory over Rose-Hulman on Wednesday night.
Ty Houston led the victorious Panthers with 20 points and nine rebounds. Isaac Hibbard also reached double figures for Hanover with 10 points.
Trey Wurtz paced Rose with 10 points and seven rebounds, shooting 5 for 8 from the field.
Hanover held Rose-Hulman to 35% shooting for the game and without a 3-point field goal. The Panthers outrebounded Rose 38-34.
Hanover improved to 14-2 overall and 10-1 in HCAC play with its seventh consecutive win. Rose-Hulman dropped to 10-6 and 6-4 in league games and returns to action Saturday afternoon at Mount St. Joseph.
Women’s basketball
• Rose-Hulman 75, Hanover 63 — At Hulbert Arena, Rose-Hulman fell to Hanover on a strong fourth-quarter scoring effort by the visiting Panthers.
Rose dropped to 6-6 overall and 4-3 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Hanover improved to 8-7 overall and 5-5 in the HCAC.
Hanover relied on a strong second half after the Engineers led 35-31 at halftime. The Panthers scored 44 second-half points to rally and pick up the victory.
For Rose-Hulman, Jordan Barlow finished with 18 points and seven rebounds on 7-for-14 shooting, Jamie Baum added 15 points and Rowan Hein contributed 10 points and nine boards.
Hanover was led by Taylor Heath with 27 points, six assists and four rebounds. Katherine Benter added 14 points and Grace Bezold recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Engineers will return to action in Cincinnati against Mount St. Joseph at 2 p.m. Saturday.
