No wonder the "Britons" of Albion College played so well against Rose-Hulman's football team Saturday at Cook Stadium.
They probably were paying tribute to the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth in the only way they knew how.
Considering they play American-style football, however, maybe they simply wanted to remain undefeated this season.
Either way, Luke Lovell passed for six touchdowns and ran for another to lead Albion over the host Engineers 49-17. Both programs qualified for the NCAA Division III playoffs in the fall of 2021, with both exiting after the first round.
This was Rose's third loss in as many games during the tough pre-conference part of its 2022 schedule. The Engineers will have a bye next weekend before beginning Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play at Anderson on Oct. 1.
Albion entered Saturday with a 103-2 scoring margin over its previous two opponents. After Rose-Hulman went three-and-out on its opening possession on this warm, sunny afternoon, the Britons from Michigan (not the United Kingdom) showed why they have the potential to advance farther in the D-III playoffs than they did a year ago.
An efficient six-play, 50-yard drive culminated with a 3-yard TD toss from Lovell to Brendan Teal. Then Jackson Cooney booted the first of his seven extra-point kicks of the day.
The home team answered with its own scoring drive, but it took 14 plays and the touchdown looked much clunkier than Albion's.
Still counted for six points, though.
A 29-yard pass from quarterback Miguel Robertson — back in the lineup after missing last weekend's one-point loss to Trine with an injury — to Daniel Huery moved Rose across midfield. Later, on fourth-and-11, Robertson completed a 16-yard aerial to Adam Tice-Saliu for a first down at the Albion 15-yard line.
Two plays after that, a Robertson-to-Jailen Hobbs connection totaling 13 yards moved the Engineers to the Britons' 3. Two plays after that, tight end/fullback/wildcat QB Alex Gresock rushed 2 yards and tried to hold the ball forward over the goal line. But it got knocked loose for a fumble, creating chaos in the end zone. Eventually, teammate John Hruska — a back-up tight end — pounced on it for a TD. Kyle Rehberg kicked the extra point, but he got only two opportunities at those for the day.
With the score still tied 7-7 early in the second quarter, Lovell struck again with a 31-yard TD pass to Mark Tocco, who caught it jump-ball style to beat a defender in the right side of the end zone.
Rose-Hulman went three-and-out on its next possession, so Albion began marching upfield again. This time, however, the Engineers' Tyce Miller picked off a Lovell pass after teammate Rashard Brown savagely hit the Britons' receiver as the ball was arriving.
Starting from the Albion 49, Rose's next drive didn't reach the end zone. But at least it put Rehberg in position for a 28-yard field goal, which he nailed to cut the Engineers' deficit to 14-10 with 4:51 remaining in the first half.
Remember, Albion had allowed only two points all season before Saturday. So Rose-Hulman had to being feeling good about itself. Then the ensuing kickoff forced the visitors to start their next possession from their own 9.
No problem for the Britons.
Chewing up 4 minutes and 9 seconds of clock time, they marched 91 yards on 10 plays. In the middle of those 10, Brown appeared to have an interception, but the play was nullified by a personal-foul penalty (roughing the passer) on Rose. With 0:39 showing on Cook Stadium's fancy, new scoreboard, Lovell lofted a perfectly timed 28-yard pass to Teal in the right corner of the end zone, which helped boost the visitors' halftime margin to 21-10.
The second half was all Albion. With Rose-Hulman right guard Ryan Easterday using crutches to hobble along the sideline because of an injury suffered earlier in the contest, the offense sputtered for the most part. Cramping issues with the fleet-footed Hobbs on a kickoff, forcing him to leave the game for good, didn't help the Engineers' cause either.
The Britons tallied three third-quarter TDs — a 34-pass from Lovell to Tocco in the right corner of the end zone, a 5-yard run by Lovell after faking a handoff and a 2-yard dart pass from Lovell to C.J. Weems — padded their cushion to 42-10 entering the final frame.
An Albion drive that started late in the third period ended with 14:19 left in the fourth period when Lovell found a tightly covered Bailey Edwards in the right side of the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown. Cooney's final PAT made the score 49-10.
The home team used Gresock as a wildcat QB and a banged-up Robertson as a traditional signal-caller during the fourth quarter. With 10:08 to go, Robertson tossed a 20-yard TD to Huery and Rehberg's second PAT provided the final scoring.
"They're the best team we've seen in a long time," Rose-Hulman coach Jeff Sokol said of the Britons. "They're the most complete team on offense and defense. They're very balanced on offense. They can hurt you running the ball and throwing it. Their quarterback did an excellent job today and their receivers are very good. . . . They made a lot of contested catches."
In addition to Lovell's six passing TDs, he completed 15 of 23 passes for 321 yards.
It should be noted that Rose sophomore Rick Easterwood, the quarterback who filled in nicely for Robertson against Trine (until he sprained an ankle), was unavailable to play against Albion.
Afterward, Sokol said he hopes the bye week will provide Robertson, Easterwood, Easterday, Hobbs and defensive end Tyler Smith (also injured against Trine) with an opportunity to play at 100 percent against Anderson.
"Obviously, we've very disappointed with where we're at at this point in the season," Sokol summarized. "We knew we had three really tough games to start, but we certainly don't like being 0-3."
