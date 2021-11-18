Fifty-five times over the years, Rose-Hulman and DePauw have played each other in college football.
But the last time they squared off was back in September 2011 when DePauw knocked off Rose 23-13. That was the Tigers' fourth straight victory over the Engineers, who haven't defeated DePauw since a 22-12 decision Nov. 8. 2003.
Although these two Midwest NCAA Division III schools once enjoyed a healthy rivalry, with DePauw leading the all-time series 42-12-1, it kinda faded when DePauw joined the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) in 2011 while Rose-Hulman remained in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC).
This year, because Rose (8-2 overall, 7-0 conference) captured the HCAC title and DePauw (8-2, 8-1) won the NCAC title, the NCAA paired them together to meet in the first round of the Division III playoffs Saturday. Kickoff is slated for noon on the synthetic turf at Greencastle's Blackstock Stadium.
Saturday's survivor will advance to face the winner of Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Greenville on Nov. 27.
To the team that emerges triumphant from Saturday's matchup at Greencastle, it will be that program's first D-III playoff victory in football ever. Rose-Hulman is 0-1, having lost to then-undefeated North Central 41-7 in 2016 at Napierville, Ill., and DePauw is 0-2.
Some of the Engineers' top offensive players in 2021 are senior quarterback Andrew Dion, grad-student wide receiver Noah Thomas and senior running back Shane Welshans. In their 58-21 shellacking of HCAC runner-up Mount St. Joseph last Saturday at Cook Stadium, Dion passed for three touchdowns and 353 yards, Thomas caught eight of Dion's aerials for two TDs and 123 yards and Welshans rushed 34 times for 113 yards and three TDs.
Dion, a fifth-year starting QB, and Thomas wouldn't be playing this season if it weren't for the NCAA's COVID-19 rule, initiated in 2020, that allowed for an extra year of eligibility. To be sure, coach Jeff Sokol is grateful for that.
Now Dion is the Engineers' all-time leader in passing yards (9,481) and passing touchdowns (91), while Thomas is their all-time leader in pass receptions (247), receiving yards (3,535) and receiving TDs (36).
Welshans is not among Rose's all-time leaders, probably because he didn't start seeing much playing time until his junior season. Still, he's been the team leader in several categories during the fall of 2021 — including points (78), touchdowns (13) and rushing yards (678).
"I love that man to death, the way he runs the football," Dion said of Welshans during the Engineers' postgame celebration last Saturday. "There's nobody else I'd rather have next to me in the backfield."
Saving his best performance for last, Dion has passed for 2,902 yards and 29 TDs this season. Not to be outdone, Thomas has caught 54 passes for 955 yards and 10 TDs, with speedy 5-foot-8 sophomore Daniel Huery adding 46 receptions for 713 yards and seven TDs, including an 80-yarder last Saturday.
On defense, junior cornerback Tyce Miller paces Rose-Hulman in interceptions with six. Last Saturday, sophomore cornerback Cameron Dorsey, senior safety Riley Roberts and junior safety Rashard Brown each picked off a Mount St. Joseph pass. Senior linebacker Michael Stevens is the Engineers' top tackler with 77 (49 solos and 28 assisted), while junior defensive end Deven Cobb is the sack leader with 3.5.
DePauw's offense is highlighted by the arm and feet of senior Chase Andries (2,510 yards passing for 21 touchdowns, plus four rushing TDs), sophomore running back Gus Baumgartner (766 yards rushing and nine TDs) and freshman wide receiver Jaylon Smith (33 receptions for 800 yards and 10 TDs). The Tigers' offensive line starts four players who weigh at least 275 pounds.
Among the Wabash Valley connections starting for DePauw are junior wide receiver Trey Shaw (48 receptions for 769 yards and nine TDs) and senior cornerback Dylan Hyatt (six interceptions and 28 tackles), both Northview High School graduates. The Tigers are coached by Brett Dietz.
Tickets, which will be available at the gate Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., are $15 for adults, $10 for students (with identification) and seniors and $5 for children under 11. Children 2 and under will be admitted free. DePauw students also will be admitted at no charge by showing their ID as DePauw will cover the cost.
