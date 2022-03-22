On Monday, I was at the biggest sporting event in the state of Indiana, but for once, I was just a civilian, not a sportswriter on the job.
The Indiana University women's basketball team had its biggest home game in its history on Monday as it hosted Princeton in a second round NCAA Tournament contest. The winner got the right to advance to the regional round at Bridgeport, Conn.
The Hoosiers had made a memorable run to the Elite Eight in 2021, but that was largely experienced for most through a TV screen since Indiana was playing in the COVID-19-enforced bubble in San Antonio.
This? A home game in front of adoring fans and an army of students who received free admission? For a program like Indiana, which is just beginning to establish a NCAA elite profile in women's basketball? This was as big as it gets.
I was there with my wife to support our daughter, who is in the IU pep band, but I was also curious about what the experience would be like, and, how this game might fit into the continuing evolution of the women's basketball tournament.
Before I go on, let me explain what I mean by "what the experience would be like", because even I can see how that statement could be interpreted as someone who is about to write something patronizing about women's basketball.
We should be long, long, long, LONG past the notion that the women's game isn't just as entertaining as the men's game is, or, that it's some sort of novelty that the women's game can't produce mass interest. We know this here in Terre Haute when the Indiana State women's program was the hottest ticket in town in the 2000s and into the early 2010s. We know it via decades of women's basketball excitement on a national level.
What I mean by "what the experience would be like" is both purely practical — ticket prices, etc. — but most importantly? Whether the game itself would be competitive.
On the former, it was quite a bargain to attend Monday's game. My wife and I had good seats (I thought I'd be parallel to the IU band, but the NCAA moved them across the court from their customary spot on the south side of Assembly Hall, much to my annoyance) at $20 a ticket. Parking was free. Even without the close game it turned out to be? I felt I more than got my money's worth.
I think women's sports undersell the fact that they're almost always a more economical option than men's sports are. I can guarantee I would not have been able to sit in the seat I sat in at Assembly Hall for the price I paid on Monday for an Indiana men's game, even though the entertainment value of the spectacle — the game, the dance teams, the cheerleaders, the band — was the same.
And, yes, I fully realize the paradox of what I just wrote. The fact that women's sports can't monetize their product to the same extent as football and men's basketball is a problem, but until the marketplace creates economic parity, it behooves women's sports to sell to one of its advantages that attending a game won't break your budget. Get people in the door and then keep 'em.
However, the main thing I wanted to see from Monday's game was competitiveness on the court. The biggest thing missing from the women's tournament historically in comparison to the men's tournament is the jeopardy of the upset.
The men's tournament always has an annual darling that shocks the world and garners national attention as a giant-killer. This year? It's Saint Peter's. March Madness sells itself on the magic of the upsets just as much as it does on the worthiness of its champion.
The women's tournament does have the occasional upset, but nowhere near to the same extent the men's tournament does. There are multiple reasons for this.
The most obvious is that the first and second round is not played on a neutral floor, the deck is stacked towards the programs at the top of the food chain. If you continually hand blue-bloods like Connecticut, Stanford, Baylor, etc., home-court advantage, they turn that advantage into wins, which they turn into an advantage in recruiting. Women's basketball has a feedback loop that discourages parity.
Another factor is that women's basketball awards 15 scholarships versus the 13 in men's basketball. Do the math on this. There are 76 programs in basketball's Power Six conferences. That means 1,140 women's basketball scholarships go to power schools versus 988 scholarships on the men's side.
When it comes to spreading the talent around, a 152-scholarship difference is a massive gap, even over a 358-school sampling. It's part of the reason why women's basketball has a much-wider talent gulf within Division I than men's basketball does.
Without the upset factor, the women's basketball tournament has long been missing that bit of excitement that draws casual fans to the men's version.
However, the 2022 tournament might be viewed in hindsight as a turning point in that regard. On Sunday, Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa was bumped off on its home floor by Creighton. Down in Texas, Baylor — one those blue-bloods — was drop-kicked by South Dakota. It was one of the few times the upsets on the women's side were bigger than that on the men's side on the same day. On Monday? Assembly Hall's gigantic video boards cut into Belmont's near-upset of Tennessee during timeouts.
I was inspired by those Sunday upsets. So as much as I was rooting for my daughter's desire to have a tournament road trip experience (and also, I wish nothing but the best for former ISU coach Teri Moren), I wanted a close game at Assembly Hall.
I wanted Grace Berger, Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Mackenzie Holmes, Aleksa Gulbe and Ali Patberg to have to play at their best to earn it. I didn't want to see those excellent players in cruise control. I wanted them to have to be great. I wanted some tension. I wanted nerves that had to be overcome.
My best case scenario going in? An Indiana win by one point — a close game with high stakes. Why would anyone want anything less?
I got everything I hoped for. Indiana was the better team and Moren has always coached defense exceedingly well. I thought Holmes was unsolvable for undersized Princeton in the paint. I also thought Indiana got that other fun element of a postseason game — the contributor off the bench who makes their mark. In this case, it was Chloe Moore-McNeil, whom I thought kept the Hoosiers on the front foot in the first half.
Yet, Princeton showed admirable grit playing in a true road environment. The Tigers worked their way out of a 14-point third quarter deficit, using the mid-range game to devastating effect, and the fourth quarter was as taut and filled with angst as I hoped it would be.
When the chips were down? There was Berger at her best, a shot-creator par excellence, using her skills to put Indiana ahead in the waning moments with a well-worked mid-range shot. And on Princeton's fateful final meaningful possession? There was that tough Indiana defense, forcing a hopeful pass off the baseline that Patberg read and easily pounced on inside the key to clinch the game.
Final score? Indiana 56, Princeton 55. Ask and ye shall receive.
One last thing I noticed at the game? The March Madness branding within Assembly Hall. It seems ridiculous that it took the NCAA this long to put the same branding on the women's tournament as the men's has long had.
Then again? The last frontier for the women's tournament is to get these games on to neutral floors, with enough attendance to justify it economically and aesthetically to create a good atmosphere.
I was thankful to experience some Madness on Monday in Bloomington. On a neutral floor, though? That's when you can really get some madness.
Someday, that will happen, but until then? Monday's experience checked every box. It was a joy to be there.
