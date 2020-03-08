Rose-Hulman senior Nathan Schrader will represent the Engineers at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Championships on Friday in Winston Salem, N.C.
Schrader has qualified 19th in the men's weight throw with a school record mark of 58-feet-10 3/4 set during the 2020 indoor season. The HCAC Men's Field Athlete of the Year helped Rose-Hulman win its 22nd consecutive men's HCAC track and field team championship in February, as the team has won 12 straight titles outdoors and 10 consecutive championships indoors.
Schrader makes his second appearance at the NCAA Division III National Championships after capturing a top-20 finish in the javelin outdoors last spring. He will compete at 5:45 pm on Friday in the men's weight throw.
Schrader hopes to add to a Rose-Hulman track and field tradition that includes 55 All-American awards, 10 NCAA Division III national championship performances and eight NCAA Division III runner-up finishes.
Baseball
• Sewanee 11, Rose-Hulman 5 — At Sewanee, Tenn., the visiting Engineers rallied from an 11-0 deficit to close within 11-5, but could not complete the comeback on Sunday.
Rose-Hulman finished its spring trip with a 4-3 record, while Sewanee improved to 9-5-1 with the victory.
Ben Christiansen, Josh Mesenbrink and Adam Taylor had two hits each to lead the Rose-Hulman offense. Mesenbrink was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI; Christiansen 2 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI; and Taylor was 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs.
Andy Krajecki and A.J. Ernst contributed doubles to the 12-hit Rose-Hulman attack. The trio of K.J. Slepicka, Jacob Woodrome and Robert Principe pitched 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Rose-Hulman hosts Ohio Northern in a single game Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday at Art Nehf Field. The busy weekend also includes a home doubleheader against Trine next Sunday.
• San Diego 13, Indiana 5 — At Bloomington, Northview graduate Braydon Tucker suffered his first loss of the season for the Hoosiers on Sunday.
Tucker is now 2-1 for the 8-5 Hoosiers, who play Tuesday at Evansville.
• USI splits — At Springfield, Ill., the University of Southern Indiana split a Great Lakes Valley Athletic Conference doubleheader Sunday at Illinois-Springfield, winning the first game 10-9 but losing the second 11-0.
Terre Haute South graduate Ethan Hunter was 3 for 6 with a double for the day for USI, now 6-6 overall and 2-1 in the GLVAC.
MLB
• Mixed results at Mesa — At Mesa, Ariz., there was good news and bad news for Wabash Valley fans Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds came from behind to beat the Chicago Cubs 11-9 in a spring training game.
Terre Haute North and Indiana graduate Josh Phegley started behind the plate and batted third for the split-squad Cubs and went 2 for 3 with his first double and second homer of the spring. Phegley drove in two runs.
Former Indiana State pitcher Colin Rea, however, gave up four runs and didn't get out of the top of the first inning after some previous strong showings for the Cubs.
