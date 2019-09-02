Fifth-year kicker Logan Justus and redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. of Indiana picked up Big Ten honors on Monday morning, the conference announced. Justus was named Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in his career, and Penix earned Freshman of the Week accolades in his first career start.
In the Hoosiers' 34-24 season-opening win over Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Justus matched a program record with a career-high four field goals in four attempts, and three times bested his career long with 48-, 49- and 50-yarders. He became the 11th Hoosier (22nd time) to record a 50-yarder.
Penix, the first IU freshman quarterback to start a season opener since Antwaan Randle El in 1998, finished with 326 yards on 24-of-40 passing with one touchdown and added 67 yards on the ground for a total of 393 yards. The Tampa native's total yardage and passing yardage trail only Randle El for the most in a freshman debut. Randle El posted 467 total yards and 385 passing yards against Western Michigan on Sept 12, 1998.
Baseball
• Shoemaker makes postseason all-star team — Brady Shoemaker of the St. Paul Saints has been named to the American Association Postseason All-Star Team for the second straight year.
The 32-year-old graduate of Northview High School and Indiana State is hitting .320 with 18 homers and 71 RBI in 97 games. He has a .453 on-base percentage, best in the league, and a .543 slugging percentage for a .997 OPS.
At one point this season Shoemaker reached base in 53 of 54 games — 31 in a row from June 7 to July 12 and 22 in a row from July 14 to Aug. 8.
Soccer
Men
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 6, Eureka 0 — At Eureka, Ill., the Pomeroy men improved to 2-0 with a big win Saturday afternoon.
Golf
• SMWC women eighth — At Harrison, Ohio, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods women finished eighth in the Stateline Shootout hosted by Mount St. Joseph's.
Ali Bazzani led SMWC with rounds of 86 and 92, while Cassidy Thompson shot 97 and 95, Keirsten Mikesell 98 and 95 and Reece Leverenz 109 and 99.
The Pomeroys compete next at the Grace Invitational on Sept. 24 at Winona Lake.
Auto racing
• Wilson posts win — At DuQuoin, Ill., Jacob Wilson was the winner of the Ted Horn 100 for U.S. Auto Club Silver Crown cars on Sunday at the State Fairgrounds track.
Wilson led the final 52 turns to win his first Silver Crown race followed by Justin Grant and fast qualifier Tyler Courtney.
Kody Swanson was hampered by mechanical problems, finishing 14th, and remains the points leader going into the Rich Vogler Classic on Saturday at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Sunday's results
Fast qualifier — Tyler Coutney.
Feature — Jacob Wilson, Justin Grant, Courtney, Jeff Swindell, Brady Bacon, Chris Windom, David Byrne, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chad Kemenah, Matt Goodnight.
Silver Crown point leaders — Kody Swanson 504, Grant 465, Byrne 401.
