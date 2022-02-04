When Chuck Crabb’s smooth tenor uttered those three words in trademark style, everyone within earshot knew exactly where they were and why.
Indeed, the listeners were inside Assembly Hall in Bloomington, ready for an Indiana University basketball game.
With tipoff nearing, Crabb would introduce “your Indiana Hoooooooosiers.” He did it game after game for 45 years.
That long, classy run has ended.
The 71-year-old Brazil native announced his retirement Monday as IU associate athletic director for facilities (his day job for the past 32 years) and as public address announcer for Hoosier men’s and women’s basketball, football, men’s soccer, and men’s and women’s track and field. Crabb’s retirement took effect immediately.
It’s not his health. He wasn’t forced out. Crabb simply knew he was ready to retire.
“It’s time for someone else to have that great honor that I’ve enjoyed,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I know whoever that is will do a great job, and I hope they have the long career that I had.”
Crabb intends to join his wife of 44 years, Madeline, at their Englewood, Florida, home where she’s been staying for the past 13 months. Crabb spent part of December with her there. He surveyed the white sand of Blind Pass Beach, the sunshine and 85-degree temperature on Christmas Day. “Oh, my it was nice,” Crabb said.
He’s ready to experience the tropics daily with his wife, after “taking care of our Bloomington property.” Crabb said, “I’m looking forward to that.”
Another nudge came from the passing last month of a close friend and Assembly Hall colleague at age 66. The friend was looking forward to retirement and more time with his family.
“That kind of hit home and resonated,” Crabb said.
So, he talked with the IU athletics leaders about retiring and then did.
Crabb’s departure caps a career spanning some unforgettable moments in IU history. It dates back to his days as a student assistant in the IU sports information department in the early 1970s, sitting at the end of the Hoosiers’ bench at basketball games. Crabb “has been a big part of what makes the IU gameday environment special ever since,” the university athletics department said in a news release.
Crabb took over as the football and basketball public-address announcer in 1977, replacing Bert Laws, who’d held that position since 1936. That job opened to Crabb just four years after he graduated from IU’s school of journalism.
“I was blessed in having that opportunity,” Crabb said.
His legacy includes serving as the voice of the Little 500 bike race, a Bloomington tradition, for the past 42 years. But the memories thousands of IU fans connect with Crabb flow from Coach Bob Knight’s 29 seasons as the Hoosiers’ basketball coach from 1971 to 2000. Three NCAA title banners won by Knight’s teams hang among others in the university’s famed hoops palace, now known as Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Crabb remains fond of Knight, now 81 and coping with health issues, and that era. “Coach Knight could be the most loyal person to me that I’ve ever known,” he said.
Crabb marvels at the reactions of people when they encounter Knight in public these days, often accompanied by close friend and retired Bloomington Herald-Times sports editor Bob Hammel.
“It’s always amazing how people come up to Coach, and they have their memories, and he’ll stand up for pictures and shake hands,” Crabb said.
Of course, those iconic IU teams and successes under Knight included some wild moments in Assembly Hall. On a handful of occasions, the fiery coach briefly took over public-address duties in the middle of games. “He’d take it upon himself to control the crowd,” Crabb explained.
In those years, Crabb used a hand-held microphone saddled in a table-top stand. When fans irritated Knight enough, the coach would grab the mic to “tell the crowd, ‘Get in the game,’ or, ‘Stop throwing things on the court,’” Crabb recalled. And then there was the game in 1989 against visiting Michigan State. Fans tossed debris on the court, irked by the referees’ calls.
Knight took the mic and said, in Crabb’s summation, “I don’t care how bad the officiating is, you can’t throw things on the floor.”
Eventually, sound equipment improved and Crabb began wearing a modern headset-style microphone. That snug-fitting technological advancement also made the coach’s mid-game lectures less feasible.
Through it all, Crabb provided a steady delivery of information about the game action to the folks gathered in Assembly Hall, from fans to coaches, players and refs.
He entered the job as the Hoosiers announcer from a journalism background. In addition to his IU degree, Crabb also served one year as wire editor of the Terre Haute Tribune after graduating from IU in 1973, and then two years as editor of the Brazil Times, leading that newspaper through the construction and design of a new facility on North Meridian Street.
During those newspaper jobs, Crabb continued making treks to Bloomington to serve as the Memorial Stadium pressbox announcer at IU football games, providing sportswriters with statistical updates. That duty led to an offer to become the Hoosiers’ PA man.
The journalistic work ethic followed him.
“I always looked at announcing as a reporting job,” Crabb said.
Late longtime New York Yankees announcer Bob Sheppard’s precise, economic approach influenced Crabb.
“That’s the style I tried to use, just the facts,” he said. As IU predecessor Bert Laws prepared to retire, he gave Crabb similar advice. “He said, ‘Don’t be a cheerleader. Let the kids at the end of the court and the cheerleaders and the pep band do that,” Crabb remembered.
His even-keeled method applied to sports beyond basketball and football. Crabb also handled announcer duties at Indiana State University track and field meets, including some Missouri Valley Conference competitions. Those events featured the talented Sycamore teams then-coached by John Gartland and the late John McNichols. Gartland was a graduate assistant coach at IU when he met Crabb in the early 1980s. Crabb’s affinity for Brazil, where his late father Kenny served three terms as mayor, was clear, Gartland said. Those hometown roots include teaming up with boyhood friend and future ISU basketball PA announcer Steve Smith doing play-by-play of Brazil YMCA basketball games for WWCM radio.
When Crabb began announcing track meets at ISU’s Marks Field, where multiple events happen simultaneously, he did so “brilliantly,” Gartland said. Crabb did the same with IU sports.
“There could be chaos on the track, or there could be chaos at those IU basketball games, and he was that calm voice,” Gartland said.
Fittingly, a snippet of that voice might linger through Crabb’s retirement. He said IU is considering using a recording of Crabb bellowing “your Indiana Hoooooooosiers” at future games.
And, he’ll remember the “hello” taps on the head from friends and fans walking behind him at games.
“I’m going to remember the people,” Crabb said, “and knowing that what I was presenting was Indiana basketball, for 45 years.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
