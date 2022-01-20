Hoosiers upset No. 4 Purdue, snaps skid against rival

Two more for the Boilers: Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (23) goes to the basket against Indiana’s Michael Durr (2) during the first half Thursday in Bloomington. Ivey finished with 21 points.

The streak is over. Indiana University ended close to six years of men’s basketball frustration in dramatic fashion Thursday night, upsetting No. 4-ranked Purdue 68-65 before a raucous sell-out crowd of 17,300 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Fans stormed the court after Purdue guard Jaden Ivey’s game-tying 3-point attempt went halfway down and rimmed out at the buzzer. Indiana (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) ended its nine-game losing streak against the rival Boilermakers, picking up its first win since knocking off Purdue 77-73 on Feb. 20, 2016.

Senior point guard Rob Phinisee scored a career-high 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds left to put Indiana up 66-65. Purdue then ran a play for Ivey on the baseline, but he air-balled a jumper. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis came up with the rebound and was fouled with 5.1 seconds left.

Jackson-Davis, who battled foul trouble all night and finished with just four points, made two clutch free throws to put Indiana up 68-65.

Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half leading Purdue (15-3, 4-3) back from a nine-point halftime deficit.

Purdue forward Mason Gillis added 13 points, including a wide-open layup under the basket with 1:08 left that gave Purdue a brief 65-63 lead before Phinisee’s heroics.

Phinisee was hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates shortly after the game ended.

“It’s a surreal experience I won’t forget,” Phinisee said.

The crowd began filing in hours before tipoff, eager for IU to erase the disappointment of the past five-plus years.

It didn’t look promising early. Jackson-Davis picked up his second foul at the 14:24 mark, then Stefanovic sank a 3-pointer to give Purdue an early 16-8 lead.

Phinisee brought the Hoosiers back by hitting five straight shots to start the game. His first 3-pointer cut Purdue’s lead to 16-11, then he sank another 3-pointer to pull Indiana within four points, 18-14. After two more driving baskets – one in the halfcourt and one in transition – Phinisee capped his 13 straight point output with his third 3-pointer, cutting Purdue’s lead to 22-21 and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

After a Gillis basket put Purdue up 24-21, Indiana answered with a 14-0 run, holding Purdue scoreless for a 4:44 stretch. IU sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo tied the score at 24-24, then sophomore swingman Trey Galloway gave IU its first lead, 25-24, on a free throw. IU was able to force turnovers and get out on the break, with Phinisee recording four of IU’s seven first-half steals. Race Thompson, Phinisee and Johnson scored driving baskets as the run continued, putting IU up 35-24 with 2:17 left in the first half.

Sophomore center Zach Edey ended the run with an inside basket for Purdue. After a driving basket by Phinisee put Indiana up 37-28, Purdue got a driving basket from point guard Isaiah Thompson with two seconds left in the half, cutting Indiana’s lead to 37-28 at halftime.

Indiana scored 11 fast-break points in the first half and 11 points off 10 Purdue first-half turnovers.

