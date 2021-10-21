Former Sycamore Childers carving out role as IU's third-down back

A love of outer space factored into the decision for running back Chris Childers to transfer from Indiana State to Indiana close to two years ago.
Had Childers not been interested in studying aerospace engineering, he may have stayed with the Sycamores. Instead, Childers chose to come to IU because more classes were offered to achieve that goal.
In the process, Childers has moved steadily up the depth chart, from scout team special-teams player of the year in 2020 to third-down back for the Hoosiers this season.
Childers popped a 29-yard run and finished with five carries for 33 yards Saturday against Michigan State.
Before the run, Childers received a push from IU running backs Deland McCullough, who told Childers he had to “show him something.” Childers followed a path set by tight end Peyton Hendershot.
“I just read it out well, and Peyton had a good block,” Childers said. “He kind of looped around, and I followed him, and you can never go wrong following Peyton Hendershot. So [I] followed him and saw that seam and took it.”
Childers played two seasons at ISU and, as a sophomore in 2019, rushed 34 times for 110 yards with two TDs.
Then came the hard conversation Childers had with ISU coach Curt Mallory about transferring. Mallory’s father, the late Bill Mallory, was a legendary coach at IU, and Curt Mallory gave IU coach Tom Allen a strong recommendation.
“He was at Indiana State playing there and wanted to come here,” Allen said. “Bottom line, he actually sought us out.”
Childers, who was studying mechanical engineering at ISU as a sophomore, was able to enroll in classes ISU didn’t offer in physics to further his goal of studying aerospace engineering in grad school.
“I’m a big science guy,” Childers said. “I love outer space and my goal was to work at NASA after I take football as far as I could take it.”
With Sampson James entering the transfer portal during fall camp, a season-ending leg injury to David Ellis and Tim Baldwin entering the transfer portal a few weeks ago, Childers has moved up to third on the running back depth chart, behind Stephen Carr and Davion Ervin-Poindexter. At 6 foot and 220 pounds, Childers takes the most pride in his ability to block and pick up blitzes.
"Guys make millions in the NFL protecting the quarterback, and at this level you are always going to have a running back that can run the ball extremely well,” Childers said. "That’s no doubt, but what I can do as a player is protect the quarterback."
As a former high school wrestler at St. Rita in Matteson, Ill., Childers developed the toughness to play physical and the leverage skills to block.
“Wrestling a lot of hand placement, a lot of hand fighting and a lot of like head butting and stuff like that, and that definitely carries over,” Childers said. “I’ll say specifically in pass protection, that’s why I pride myself in that.”
In fall camp, Childers also displayed an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, which has translated on the field this season. Childers has three catches for 16 yards to go with 70 yards rushing.
“I just knew that what my role on the team was, was to make the team better, and I embrace that role,” Childers said. “I want to do everything I can to make my teammates better and that’s basically my mindset, and I try to do that to the best of my ability.”
• Extra points — Allen said starting cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Resse Taylor have been on the practice field at different times during the week but remain questionable for Saturday against No. 5 Ohio State.
“Just trying to get them ready,” Allen said. “For sure, we would love to get those guys back. We definitely need them.”
Both Mullen and Taylor are dealing with nagging leg injuries.
