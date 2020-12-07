In each of the past two women's college basketball seasons, when Indiana State coach Vicki Hall discussed the prospect of playing Western Illinois, the same phrase has come up: "They're gonna play zone," Hall has said, almost in disgust.
The Leathernecks' defense bothered the all-new Sycamores last season in Macomb, when WIU rolled to an 83-72 victory.
Monday night in Hulman Center? Not so much.
ISU held its visitors scoreless for almost six minutes and without a field goal for more than nine minutes, raced to leads of 10-0, 15-1 and — early in the second quarter — 28-6, and was never threatened in a 78-51 victory.
Western's zone defense? Not as effective when its opponent hits 12 of 24 shots from 3-point range and 33 of 65 shots overall.
"Give the kids credit. They got in the gym," Hall said afterward. "We also brought in some players who can shoot it. That makes it harder to guard us."
Two of those players who can shoot it are ISU's new Australians, Essy Latu and Natlia Lalic. They combined for 10 of those 3-pointers on 18 attempts — and were a combined 0 for 3 from inside the arc — and emerged as the leading scorers for the Sycamores, who got points and valuable contributions from all 10 players in uniform.
Latu, hitting six 3-pointers for the second time in ISU's current three-game winning streak, said she likes playing against zone defenses.
"Yeah, it's cool," she said. "It leaves us open."
ISU's first 10 points came from inside the arc, Caitlin Anderson and Jamyra McChristine scoring twice each and Marie Hunter grabbing five first-quarter rebounds. Latu's first 3-pointer made it 13-1, and Adrian Folks and Sommer Pitzer added 2-pointers before the quarter ended with ISU up 17-6. Then came the deluge.
Latu opened the second quarter with a trey, then Pitzer got another. McChristine scored inside and than Lalic connected for her first long shot, and the lead had ballooned to 28-6 in the first 90 seconds of the second quarter. The rout was on.
"I'm really proud of the team's effort," Hall said afterward. "They came out and took care of business from the jump.
"Give Western credit," she quickly added. "We've played two games in three days, but they've played three games in three days. They play hard and the shoot the ball well."
Tired legs may have contributed to Western's 26% shooting Monday night, but ISU's defense had a hand in that as well. And when the shots were missed the Sycamores were there to grab them, dominating the rebounding statistics as Hattie Westerfeld had eight and McChristine and freshman Kallyn Stumbo seven each.
And although the Leathernecks were within 36-21 by halftime and possibly in position to make a second-half run, the Sycamores put an end to that by scoring the first 13 points of the third quarter too, with Latu hitting two 3-pointers and Pitzer sinking a long shot and also getting to the basket for a spectacular layup. A bucket by McChristine capped the 13-0 run and it was 49-21 to end any doubt.
"A focal point of ours is consistency," Hall said later. "We let off the gas on Saturday [after getting an early lead against Murray State]. We have to start to grow into minding our business and doing what we do . . . we're working on being able to keep our intensity throughout [the game]."
"We really try to come out hard now," Latu said. "We listen to coach Hall as much aas we can; we know her game plan will make us successful."
Pitzer added 10 points to the 18 scored by Latu and the 12 by Lalic. Anderson had a game-high six assists.
"I proud of her, doing her thing," Latu said of her fellow Aussie. "I'm pretty sure Nat and I have the green light [to shoot] . . . All of us can score; it's a matter of looking for the open shooters."
Danni Nichols led Western with 12 points and Anna Deets and Mallory McDermott got 11 each, all 11 of McDermott's in the fourth quarter.
"This was really good for our team," Latu said.
"I'm glad we're tasting success, because we need to," Hall said. "We have to keep building on it, and we have to. They take no prisoners in the Missouri Valley [Conference]."
WESTERN ILLINOIS (51) — Zars 0-6 3-4 3, Flores 1-3 0-0 3, Nichols 4-10 2-2 12, Gilmore 1-6 0-2 2, Pryor 2-8 0-0 5, Lutz 1-11 0-0 2, Deets 4-9 1-3 11, Mock 0-2 0-0 0, Flanagan 0-3 0-0 0, McDermott 4-7 0-0 11, Dins 1-3 0-0 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Courier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-69 FG, 6-11 FT, 51 TP.
INDIANA STATE (78) — McChristine 4-6 0-0 8, Latu 6-11 0-0 18, Westerfeld 3-5 0-0 6, Hunter 3-8 0-0 6, Anderson 3-3 0-0 6, Pitzer 4-10 0-0 10, Folks 3-6 0-0 6, Glanton 2-3 0-0 4, Stumbo 1-3 0-0 0, Lalic 4-10 0-0 12. Totals 33-65 FG, 0-0 FT, 78 TP.
Western Illinois=6=15=9=21=—=51
Indiana State=17=19=23=19=—=78
3-point shooting — WIU 9-33 (McDermott 3-5, Nichols 2-4, Deets 2-7, Flores 1-2, Pryor 1-4, Zars 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Mock 0-1, Flanagan 0-1, Dins 0-2, Lutz 0-5), ISU 12-24 (Latu 6-9, Lalic 4-9, Pitzer 2-5, Hunter 0-1). Total fouls — WIU 11, ISU 14. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — WIU 9 (Lutz 3), ISU 14 (Hunter 5, McChristine 2, Anderson 2, Pitzer 2, Latu, Folks, Glanton). Rebounds — WIU 36 (Zars 4, Deets 4, Mock 4), ISU 51 (Westerfeld 8, McChristine 7, Stumbo 7, Latu 5, Hunter 5, Glanton 5, Pitzer 4, Folks 4, Anderson 2, Lalic 2, Team 2). Assists — WIU 10 (Lutz 3), ISU 22 (Anderson 6, Pitzer 4, Latu 3, Hunter 3, Stumbo 2, Lalic 2, McChristine, Glanton). Steals — WIU 4 (Flores, Nichols, Gilmore, Deets), ISU 3 (McChristine 2, Hunter). Blocks — WIU 1 (Zars), ISU 6 (McChristine 2, Glanton 2, Latu, Westerfeld).
Next — Indiana State (3-1) is scheduled to play at Saint Louis on Dec. 17. Western Illinois (0-4) hosts Illinois State on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.