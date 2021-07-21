Wright signs undrafted free agent deal with Giants

Indiana State baseball’s Max Wright has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants, the National League club announced Wednesday.
Wright started in all 52 games for the Sycamores at catcher and as designated hitter in 2021. He led the team with 16 home runs and 41 runs batted in while hitting .305 on the season. He slugged .611 with 25 extra-base hits while scoring 47 runs. Overall, Wright drew 39 walks and was hit-by-pitch 13 times for a .453 on-base percentage. He also was named a first-team All-MVC selection as well as an MVC All-Defensive team member at catcher.
A five-year player for the Sycamores primarily behind the plate, Wright appeared in 172 games, including 161 starts. He finished his career with a pair of NCAA regional appearances, All-MVC accolades, ABCA All-Region Team honors as well as Academic All-District, and Academic All-MVC honors. Wright became just the fourth player in program history to earn Google Cloud Academic All-American status in 2019.
The Toronto, Ontario, native recorded a career .284 average at the plate to go along with a .436 slugging percentage and a .394 on-base percentage. He tallied 163 base hits, including 22 career home runs and 99 RBIs.
