The fact that her Indiana State women's basketball team had gotten the better of a good Southern Illinois team in the second half Sunday in Hulman Center was of absolutely no moral-victory solace to coach Vicki Hall.
That's because the first 10 minutes of the 78-55 Missouri Valley Conference loss was "probably the worst quarter we played all year," she said after it was over. "We looked disorganized, like we were just out of it . . . we didn't have our same energy."
The Sycamores were actually tied with the Salukis — the only Valley team to beat 22nd-ranked Missouri State — twice, at 2-2 after a basket by Jasmine Elder, and at 4-4 after a basket by Jamyra McChristine. Then came a collapse that might add roof repair to the Hulman Center renovations.
A 16-0 run made it 20-4. After an ISU basket, the Salukis went on an 11-1 run to take a 31-7 lead. A 3-pointer by Makenzie Silvey — naturally — gave the visitors a 49-21 lead early in the third quarter.
"We just came out slow, and we weren't following what coach Hall wanted us to do," point guard Sommer Pitzer said after the game.
So just because ISU outscored the Salukis the rest of the way, and just because Del'Janae Williams got blazing hot for the Sycamores, did not mollify their coach.
Was winning the second half a point of emphasis for the second half, she was asked.
"We made a lot of points at halftime," Hall answered. "We've got to do that for 40 minutes. [Most of the Sycamores] are not freshmen anymore . . . we need to demand better of ourselves."
"[Halftime] was a wakeup call," Pitzer said. To combat the slow starts that Hall said were becoming an unfortunate habit, "We need to go harder in warmups, get in the flow, bring more focus," Pitzer added.
"We've got to fight and don't stop," said Williams.
"We didn't want a repeat of [the first half]," Pitzer said when asked about the second-half play. "We need to have momentum at the start. We need to go at them."
Williams, who had hit a second-quarter 3-pointer, nailed another on a fast-break assist from Pitzer that cut the lead to 51-29 and actually forced the Salukis to call a timeout. Williams hit all five of her second-half shots, two more 3-pointers plus a banked-in runner and a spinning left-handed layup.
That gave Williams 18 points to lead the Sycamores, with Elder and McChristine adding nine each and Pitzer handing out five assists.
"I'm so glad [Williams] came out of her funk," Hall said. "I've been patiently waiting [for a game like Williams had had at Eastern Illinois — "In November," Hall said].
"Coach Hall has always had faith in me," Williams said.
But Silvey was even better for the visitors. She had a game-high 23 points, didn't miss a shot in the second and third quarter (and didn't shoot in the fourth period) and had three offensive rebounds, two of them huge in the early Saluki run. Nicole Martin added 16 points and Gabby Walker 10 for SIU.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (78) — Walker 4-8 2-2 10, Brockmeyer 3-4 1-3 7, Patrick 2-5 0-0 5, Silvey 9-12 2-2 23, Nelson 2-4 4-6 9, Martin 7-11 1-4 16, McCallister 3-5 0-0 8, Hartman 0-1 0-0 0, Link 0-1 0-0 0, Pudlowski 0-1 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Kokkines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 FG, 10-17 FT, 78 TP.
INDIANA STATE (55) — Folks 0-2 1-2 1, McChristine 4-7 1-2 9, Pitzer 1-5 2-2 4, Elder 3-11 2-2 9, Anderson 1-4 1-2 3, Hunter 0-3 3-4 3, Mayo 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 6-7 2-2 18, Dean 0-1 0-0 0, Westerfeld 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 18-47 FG, 13-17 FT, 55 TP.
Southern Illinois=25=21=18=14=—=78
Indiana State=6=15=20=14=—=55
3-point shooting — SIU 8-14 (Silvey 3-5, McCallister 2-4, Patrick 1-1, Nelson 1-1, Martin 1-1, Hartman 0-1, Pudlowski 0-1), ISU 6-11 (Williams 4-5, Mayo 1-1, Elder 1-2, Pitzer 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Total fouls — SIU 17, ISU 17. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — SIU 12 (Nelson 4), ISU 15 (Hunter 5, Mayo 4, McChristine 2, Pitzer 2, Elder, Team 1). Rebounds — SIU 32 (Martin 7), ISU 24 (Mayo 4, McChristine 3, Pitzer 3, Folks 2, Elder 2, Williams 2, Westerfeld 2, Anderson, Dean, Team 4). Assists — SIU 26 (Nelson 5), ISU 10 (Pitzer 5, McChristine, Elder, Anderson, Hunter, Williams). Steals — SIU 10 (Martin 3), ISU 3 (Elder, Anderson, Mayo). Blocks — SIU 6 (Brockmeyer 2), ISU 1 (Mayo). Att — 1,595.
Next — Indiana State (2-18, 0-8 MVC) hosts Evansville on Friday. Southern Illinois (12-6, 4-3) hosts Illinois State that night.
