Without labor, ISU's Key feels nothing in his game prospers

When Indiana State's men's basketball team hosted Tennessee State on Dec. 18, it was a near banner day for junior guard Tyreke Key.
Key scored 31 points, one short of his career-high, and the Sycamores needed every single one of them as most of the team had an off-night offensively in the 78-72 win over the Tigers.
Key also had eight rebounds and was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He also marched to the line a whopping 22 times while drawing 12 fouls by the Tigers.
Great, productive numbers, but if you know Key, you also know that as good as those numbers are? There was one thing that was going to be on his mind after the contest.
He missed four free throws.
Even though Key converted 81.8 percent of his free throws in the game — a percentage some players would kill for — that's not the standard that Key sets for himself. After all, entering the game against Tennessee State, Key had missed just four all season in 54 attempts.
It's not that Key can't focus on the good of what he does — he's not someone in search of a half-empty glass when there's a table full of half-full ones.
It's just that Key is, for lack of a better word, maniacal about constantly improving his game and making himself better.
ISU coach Greg Lansing offered a bit of background on Key's unacceptable (to him) four misses at the line.
"That was the fourth time he was in the gym that day," Lansing said.
So if you count the game and shootaround, you can do the math on how many additional teams he was in the gym.
"It's crazy what he does. I admire him and I know his teammates do too," Lansing said.
For Key? The hard work he puts in is the only way he knows to go about his business. At every level he's played at, Key has had a drive that uncommon even by the high standards of the typical Division I athlete.
Is it perfectionism? Or is it hard work? To Key? Those are two sides of the same coin.
"I try to be a perfectionist and be as efficient a player as I can be. Anything I can help our team to win? I'll do it. If that means several hours a week? I'll do it. I just have a hard work ethic," Key said.
Lansing has an idea from where Key's work ethic comes from. Key grinded away at his game anywhere he could find a hoop in his hometown of Celina, Tenn. Whether it was in a gym or on an iron hoop outside his house.
"He was raised by a woman [Susan Key] that worked her tail off, working two jobs, to raise two kids on her own. He was raised that way and he's motivated by it. He's obsessed with being a better basketball player," Lansing said.
So how does it start for Key? A better question is when does it end?
Sometimes? Not at all. If there's a court available — a tougher proposition with Hulman Center being renovated, likely an annoyance for the gym rat — expect to see Key on it. Before Hulman Center renovations prevented it, Key was very often seen after both men's and women's games getting a workout in.
He never stops.
"I usually come in before or after practice. Sometimes I came in before class. As much as I can get in, I do," Key said.
Long-time ISU fans will take note of Key's thirst to improve and the time he puts in to do it and think of the most legendary ISU player of all — Larry Bird — and his own renowned obsession with being in whatever gym he could get into. Comparisons to Bird are always to be done while treading very lightly, but it's hard to imagine one could out-work the other.
Key's regimen includes everything he does in a game — which is a lot. Key's best attribute is getting to the basket — where his shoulder and head-fakes and uncommon flexibility and athletic ability make him a foul-drawing machine. And when Key goes to the line? He's almost a 90 percent free throw shooter.
Then there's his quick stop, fade-away in the lane. And his 3-point shot. And his one-handed leaners to either side of the basket. All are worked on obsessively.
"I play aggressive, so I work on getting to the rim. I work on those fade jumpers, I work on those all the time. I work on catch-and-shoot, free throws. Everything I can do in a game," Key explained.
How many shots is Key getting up? He usually has a designated number he targets. A number that's usually so high it leaves his teammates flabbergasted ... if not winded.
"The one time I was in the gym with him? He shot at least 800 shots ... and he has to make them. Then he shoots another 500. Then another 200 free throws. Just constant hours. It's amazing he puts so many hours into his game," ISU sophomore guard De'Avion Washington said.
It can't be that many shots, can it? The man himself admitted it's a high number.
"It really depends on how I feel. If I feel like my shot is good that day? I might shoot 500. If I don't feel like it's good? I shoot 1,000," Key said.
Yeah, but are those 500 or 1,000 shots or 500 or 1,000 makes. There's a big difference.
"Sometimes both," said Key with a chuckle. "Some days if I'm shooting good, I'll make as many as I can."
Key's background certainly is the basis for his work ethic, but so is the fear that if he's not doing enough, his game will slip. And Key won't accept that.
"If I don't feel like I'm putting up enough? Then I don't think my shot is good enough. It's a mental thing. I always have to feel like my shot is in rhythm and on-line. That's really important for me to feel like I'm always on-line," Key said.
There are times when Lansing worries Key might be over-doing it. Then again? What coach doesn't want their player in the gym constantly improving their game? Lansing will try to strike the right balance if he feels Key is fatigued.
"There's times where I've said, 'Don't come back in here tonight. Take a rest.' He has some tendinitis in his knees because he works so hard on those things," Lansing said. "But I've never surprised by when I see him in here or how long I see him in here. He wants to be perfect. He can hit 10 in a row and he missed that 11th one and he's muttering under his breath."
The effect on his teammates is significant too. The current crop of ISU freshmen have tried to keep up with Key (and Jordan Barnes) in the gym by getting their own shots up. It's no accident that both Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia are both off to promising starts. Apart from the talent they brought to the program, they have someone upon which to model themselves on what it takes to get much better.
"You can just tell by a player like that the amount of shots he gets. You see what he does on the court and it shows his work ethic. I see from my standpoint to get where he is? You have to get in the gym. It pushes me and makes me want to work harder. I need to get more of that work ethic," LaRavia said.
The effect is evident in Key's stat line too. He's improved his scoring average each season and is currently good for 18 points per game. He's close to one assist-per-game better this season over last season at 2.7 assists. He's averaging 5.6 rebounds, two better than last season.
His free throw percentage is up 17 percentage points from his freshman year. Though his field goal and 3-point percentages are down this season? He's also garnering significantly more defensive attention.
Key is the embodiment of hard work paying off. His coach lavished his highest praise on Key.
"He's the hardest worker I've been around — and I've been around a lot of hard workers," Lansing said.