In the grand scheme of things? Indiana State's men's basketball series at Valparaiso — game one is 7 p.m. on Friday — is one of the least impactful season-closing pair of games the Sycamores have had in years.
As far as Missouri Valley Conference Tournament seeding is concerned? ISU can only be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed. And the only way ISU can move up to the 3-spot is if it sweeps a road series at Valparaiso and if Missouri State is swept by Evansville.
That is unlikely, so all signs point to a No. 4 spot for the Sycamores next week in St. Louis.
Given that the stakes are low, is there the temptation to experiment a bit? Play with rotations? Give some players who haven't played as much a more prominent role?
It's tempting, but apart from lack of big-picture Arch Madness-related drama there's internal reasons that might suggest keeping tinkering to a minimum. Chief among them is the fact that ISU has won 10 of its last 12 games, so why mess with a good thing?
The question was posed to ISU coach Greg Lansing on the eve of the Sycamores' trip to Valparaiso's Athletic-Recreation Center for a weekend twinbill.
"The biggest thing is you're still preparing to win and like it's any other game in that respect. We want to continue to improve and play well going into St. Louis," Lansing said. "Now, you can also do different things. If you need to tweak something here and there? You can. I'm sure some teams will take this weekend and throw in something new."
ISU (13-8, 10-6) is coming off an exceedingly rare late-season set of eight games off. This came about thanks to the fact that ISU didn't need to reschedule any MVC games due to COVID-19-related delays. So the off weekend built into the schedule wasn't needed to back-fill the conference slate.
ISU handled its time off by getting some rest, there were a few off-days, and by working on their own games. Work on Valpo didn't start until mid-week.
"We had to get rest and get our bodies prepared for what's coming in the next few weeks," ISU center Tre Williams said. "On the days we've practiced, we had to go hard and compete with one another."
ISU will be fresher than Valpo — no longer called the Crusaders after the university scrapped the nickname on Feb. 11 — who did have COVID-19 games to make-up. Valpo played on Monday, a two-point loss at Southern Illinois.
In some ways, it's been a bit of a star-crossed season for Valpo. Beset by injuries, Valpo started the season 3-9. It has recovered to a degree in conference play and has a 6-10 MVC record. Valpo does have a lot at-stake in this series as it can avoid playing on Thursday in St. Louis. In fact, Valpo and ISU could see each other again in the first round next week in St. Louis if VU ascends to the No. 5 seed currently held by Evansville.
On its best days, Valpo (9-16 overall) has been as good as any MVC team. Valpo handed Drake its worst loss of the season — a 74-57 win at the ARC on Feb. 7. Valpo also lost in overtime at home to Loyola. On its worst days, Valpo is still competitive, but has lost several close contests.
Most of Valpo's most productive players are young. Sophomore forward Ben Krikke is on a similar career progression as ISU's Williams or Jake LaRavia as he leads VU at 12.2 points. Sophomore swingman Donovan Clay is a threat at 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. While Valpo doesn't excel in any one category, they do have five more players who average between five and 10 points per game.
"They're scary. They're awfully talented and Matt [Lottich, VU coach] has them playing well at the right time just like last year. They're athletic, they have great size and they cause a number of problems offensively and defensively," Lansing said.
Historically, ISU has not played well at the ARC. While ISU leads the overall series in games played in Valparaiso, the Sycamores have won inside the ARC - which opened in 1984 — just once in six visits to that building. ISU won in overtime in 2018.
ISU at Valparaiso
Tipoff — 7 p.m. on Friday & 6 p.m. on Saturday at Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN3 (both games). Radio: WIBQ-FM. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 55-32. Valpo took two of three from ISU in 2020.
Last time out – ISU defeated Evansville 87-73 on Feb. 17. Valpo lost 67-64 at Southern Illinois on Monday.
