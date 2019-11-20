There is a lot to know about Indiana State's participation in the Junkanoo Jam, which begins for ISU at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with a game against Duquesne.
— Junkanoo itself is a festival the originated in the former British colonies in the Caribbean, starting in the Bahamas. The parades related to Junkanoo usually take place on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) and Jan. 1.
— Bimini, the Bahamian territory on which the Junkanoo Jam is taking place, is the westernmost portion of the Bahamas and North Bimini, the key the tournament is taking place on, is only 50 miles off the coast of Miami. The key is 7 miles long and only 700 feet wide in most places. There's only one hotel on the key. Residents there are called Biminites.
— The three games at the Junkanoo Jam will be the first time ISU has played games that count in another country. ISU has played in American territories in the Caribbean, and ISU played exhibition games in the Bahamas in 2012, but never games that counted on the win-loss record.
So now that you know some fun facts, here's the not-so-fun bottom line — none of the above matters very much unless Bimini becomes the place where ISU recovers some mojo and gets itself back in the win column.
ISU's 69-55 loss to Ball State at Bankers Life Fieldhouse was the depressing kind of defeat that raised questions about the ability of the Sycamores to avoid the inconsistency that has plagued them in the last five seasons. Getting the ship turned around at the Junkanoo Jam is doable, but not easy — the combined record of Duquesne, Loyola Marymount and Air Force, the trio of teams ISU will play in the round robin format, is 6-4.
Regardless, ISU has to find its safe harbor and put together three games that at least demonstrate consistency on both ends of the floor to demonstrate progress for the rest of the campaign.
ISU coach Greg Lansing and his staff talked to the team at-length after Sunday's loss to Ball State. The locker room was closed up until 25 minutes after the game — a rarity in recent seasons.
What was discussed to get the team on to a winning track?
"I think it starts with your seniors and your upperclassmen. I let [Jake] Odum talk to those guys about leadership and how hard those guys worked. We have to speak to each other. We have to hold each other accountable. If you speak? Make sure you hold yourself accountable too. It won't get fixed by Thursday. I hope all of this stuff gets fixed sooner than later so we can win some games, but it's going to be a process, but things have to change," Lansing explained.
Among the disturbing things about the loss to Ball State was slippage in areas where the Sycamores know they can't afford to slip. ISU's defense was subpar and often late on rotations. ISU has played three talented big men in Obi Toppin, Steven Enoch and Tahjai Teague, but if anything, ISU regressed as they moved from game to game.
Offensively, ISU has created decent looks on paper, but given the large big men the undersized Sycamores have faced? What would normally be high-percentage shots have been better defended. ISU has also missed its share of open looks, and for the first time on Sunday? ISU forced some shots from the outside too.
All of the above has happened in the past when ISU fell into a funk. Lansing named some things the players should be asking themselves.
"Can I get tougher? What do we need to do to change things? What can I do to change things? Am I doing enough? We've been talking about it too long. I do still believe in them and I believe we'll get there," Lansing said.
As for the players? They were downcast and said the right things, but their actions in Bimini will ultimately speak a lot louder than their words on Sunday.
"We have to be focused in celebration and be prepared. We have to be locked in on everything we do," ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
"It's about leadership and how to be better. I've been here way too long for things to be going the way they are. I put a lot of blame on myself and we have to fix it," ISU guard Jordan Barnes said.
ISU's first opponent — Duquesne — will be the second Atlantic 10 Conference foe ISU has faced after Dayton. The Dukes were picked eighth out of 14 in the A-10 preseason poll and are undefeated so far with wins over Princeton, Lamar and Lipscomb.
The Dukes have four players who average double-figure scoring, led by guard Sincere Carry at 15 ppg. The Dukes have yet another big man for ISU to contend with — 6-foot-11 Baylee Steele (12.7 ppg, 6 rpg) — who is paired with 6-8 Michael Hughes (11 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and Marcus Weathers (11 ppg, 7.7 rpg) to form a formidable front line with excellent rebounding.
Loyola Marymount, Friday's opponent, is from the West Coast Conference and is 1-2. The Lions are led by forward Ivan Alipiev (16.3 ppg).
Air Force, ISU's final opponent on Sunday, is 2-2 with wins over Texas State and Army. Forward Lavelle Scottie leads four double-digit scorers at 13 ppg. ISU played Air Force in 2017, earning a 57-47 win at Hulman Center.
Regardless of the opponent? ISU needs to find a way to get back on the winning track. Three wins would be nice, but the Sycamores don't want to get ahead of themselves.
"We know what we have to do. We do have three games down there, but we know we have to do one game at a time and not concentrate on all three," Barnes said.
