Williams going out in style for Sycamores

What does every senior basketball player want? They want to go out playing their best.
Indiana State swingman Christian Williams is living that dream right now for the Sycamores.
Deep into his second and final season with ISU, Williams has had his most productive run of play. In his last three games, Williams has averaged 15 points and 2.3 rebounds. He's had double-digit scoring totals in his last three games, this first time in his ISU career he's pulled that feat off.
But Williams' numbers only tell part of the story. His defense has been outstanding throughout Missouri Valley Conference play. Last week in ISU's win over Northern Iowa, he guarded UNI star AJ Green, and kept him under wraps for much of the game. Williams has used his long arms to disrupt enemy ball-handlers all season long.
"He's very comfortable at both ends of the floor and he's one of the best defenders in the league. He's so unselfish, he hasn't always shown it, but he can make plays on the offensive end too," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
The soft-spoken Williams has also been clutch for ISU when it's come to finishing games. Against UNI last Thursday and at Evansville on Sunday, Williams calmly drained the free throws that got the Sycamores over the finish line to earn close victories.
According to Williams, the key has been film study.
"I've been watching film and really seeing where I can get to my spots and be really aggressive in situations. I've been reading J.B. [Jordan Barnes] and Tyreke [Key]. When they're not aggressive or their shots aren't falling, that's where I can get mine," Williams said.
Clearly, with time running out on his college career, it's a motivational factor for Williams, who began playing for ISU in late 2018 after he transferred from Iowa.
"My time in college basketball is coming to an end. I'm going to go out there each game and play hard and have fun with it," Williams said.
Throughout his ISU career, Williams has battled injury problems with both of his hips. Lansing admires the fact that Williams has fought through it.
"With all of the injuries he's had, I just told him I want him to have fun. He's really having a good time with this team on and off the floor and his play shows it," Lansing said.
Williams should come in handy as ISU plays a pivotal game at Southern Illinois at 8 p.m. tonight. The Salukis have talented freshmen guards Marcus Domask and Lance Jones as well as veteran Eric McGill leading their backcourt. Williams could be used against any and all of the above thanks to his versatility.
"We have to keep being professional about our approach. We know what's at stake and what we're playing for," Williams said.
• SIU matchup — The conference placement ramifications for the Sycamores (16-11, 9-7) are massive in tonight's contest.
Mathematically, ISU could still end up anywhere from second-to-eighth place in the conference. Second place is statistically improbable, but the rest of the positions are all in reasonable play.
A win for ISU would accomplish several things. It would likely eliminate the chance of ISU playing on Thursday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, though that would depend on results elsewhere.
ISU is currently a game behind SIU (16-13, 10-6) and Bradley in the MVC race, so a win would give ISU a season sweep of SIU and the Sycamores would also catch the Salukis from behind.
That alone would vault the Sycamores to at least the fourth seed in the MVC Tournament. If Bradley loses Wednesday, ISU could theoretically be as high as the third seed.
However, a loss carries all kinds of permutations on the negative side of the coin.
Any loss likely eliminates the Sycamores from getting higher than the fifth seed at the MVC Tournament. It also would allow the winner of the Missouri State-Valparaiso game — played late Tuesday — to catch the Sycamores. If Drake also beat Loyola in Chicago on Tuesday? The Bulldogs would catch up too.
The scenarios can get your head spinning, but the Sycamores are just focused on playing a Salukis team that has exceeded expectations in a big way this season. SIU was picked last in the MVC preseason poll.
One big difference from ISU's 68-56 win back on Dec. 30? The Salukis will have McGill available. He didn't play in the earlier matchup.
"McGill is terrific. We were fortunate that night he didn't play. They're much improved team since the first game in league play. McGill gives them another terrific scorer and he defends hard," Lansing said. "We have a big week. We have two games left and we just want to keep improving leading up to St. Louis."
