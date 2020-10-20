When you say "Anthony Thompson" in Terre Haute, or really, anywhere in the state of Indiana, only one person comes to mind.
The former Terre Haute North, Indiana University and NFL running back will never have to worry about anyone usurping his accomplishments or his name.
Still, it is a common name, and there was bound to be another Anthony Thompson pop up on the local sports scene again sooner or later.
That time has come as Indiana State's Anthony Thompson — the graduate transfer quarterback from Northern Illinois and unrelated to his Terre Haute namesake — continues to get more comfortable with his new team and surroundings.
"I've known about [Terre Haute and Indiana's Anthony Thompson] for a while because when I was in high school and you search my name? It was him that came up first. You'd have to put in my high school with my name to find anything on me. I honestly didn't know he was from Terre Haute until I got here, though," Indiana State's Anthony Thompson said..
Thompson is hoping he can carve his name into the local football consciousness much as the man he shares the same name with did.
ISU's Thompson is currently competing with 2019 starter Kurtis Wilderman for the starting spot at quarterback. While ISU coach Curt Mallory hasn't made a definitive decision, it's obvious that a FBS graduate transfer wasn't brought in to bide his time.
Comfort is one thing Thompson was looking for when he decided to leave NIU, where he played just five games and completed 4 of 10 career passes. Not comfort in the sense of job security or playing time, but more in the sense of how non-athletes think of when they seek a positive situation.
"The first thing I learned when I committed to Northern is that it's people, not places. It's not about the buildings and all of that. That's one thing I looked for in my recruitment. When I came here? I fell in love with it. It felt like home," Thompson said.
So what does Thompson bring to the table? ISU values mobility in its quarterbacks and Thompson has demonstrated the ability to run throughout his career, including the time he earned All-Chicago Catholic League honors partly for his running.
"He's got good mobility and arm strength. He hasn't played in a while, but he's a winner, that's all he's ever been around. Anthony is confident and so is Kurtis," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
Thompson was asked to give a self scouting report.
"I'm a quarterback that will sit in the pocket and make plays, but I have the ability to make plays with my feet. I have that ability if I need to," said Thompson, whose mobility will no doubt be counted on when ISU plays its Spring 2021 schedule.
One of the hardest things any transfer has to contend with is earning the trust of teammates. With COVID-19 making social distancing part of the daily regimen for the Sycamores, the normal process of winning over teammates wasn't what it typically is for Thompson.
"With COVID it was difficult, from the start of summer to the end, we could only be around eight other guys. Getting to know them was difficult, but once we got on the field, it was about being consistent. It was taking advantage of leadership opportunities I saw," Thompson said.
Whatever Thompson has done, it has worked. Veteran teammates have confidence in him.
"We have a great friendship already. We talk off the field all of the time. You can tell he's a competitor every time he steps on the field," ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix said. "With the way he goes about things? You can tell he wants to win. He wants to be great. The main thing we want to see in a quarterback is whether he's a competitor or not. Anthony checks all of those boxes for us."
Thompson said his main goal for ISU's fall practices is to get his footwork down. He's getting more comfortable by the practice.
"From day one to today, we've made tremendous strides. We have more plays and I feel I've become more prepared for game day as we've gone along," Thompson said.
And as for the more famous Anthony Thompson and his legacy? ISU's Anthony Thompson knows there's only one way to start when it comes to making himself memorable in his own right.
"I can't wait to get out there and take this team to the next level and win some games here," ISU's Thompson said.
• Fall practice past the halfway point — ISU has already had 10 of the 15 practices it has been allotted in the fall session. Attitudes remain positive about the progress the Sycamores are making.
"I think we're growing everyday. There's a lot of competition going on here. We're taking it a rep a time, doing our best and trying to compete," Hendrix said.
Mallory noted that the offensive line and linebacking corps are two areas that have the most to gain from fall practice. Both units have to replace stars and a multitude of starting players.
"The two spots we really have to make some growth is the offensive line and linebackers. We've made some progress there, but we need to make more. We're starting to get some guys back as we've had some bumps and bruises and you need that continuity on the offensive line. Linebacker has made progress, but there's a long way to go," Mallory said.
