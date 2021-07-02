So what's a Josh Schertz practice like? A snapshot of how different it is from years' past comes the emotion the practices seem to draw out.
One drill Schertz runs is a one-on-one drill in which you go 90 feet against your opponent. For the ball-handler, the obvious mission is to beat your man, get to the basket, and score. For the defender? Similarly obvious as you have to keep your man in front of you and prevent a score.
Tyreke Key was going against new Sycamore Xavier Bledson in this drill. They went at each other several times. When Key had the ball on one trip, he got a decent shot off against Bledson, but it didn't fall.
Then you saw something you rarely saw to this point in Key's career — he smacked the heavy divider curtain between the ISU Arena courts out of frustration.
Later, Key got the better of Bledson. The Lincoln Memorial transfer thought Key had pushed off to get the space to take his shot, but no call was forthcoming. Bledson shouted in frustration and spiked the ball off the ISU Arena wall, several feet behind the courts.
So many balls were being "spiked" by various players in practice that assistant coach Bryston Williams had to tell the players to knock it off.
Schertz practices are about a lot more than just raw emotion, but he wants to create a competitive atmosphere. It's central to his philosophy of iron sharpening iron.
"That's Coach Schertz's big motto. If you work as hard as the person guarding you, you're going to make them work harder. As time goes on, you're just making everyone better," said ISU swingman Cam Henry, one of three transfers that came with Schertz from LMU.
It makes sense, but how does it unfold? Schertz splits his summer workout time between teaching — of which there's a lot to do given he's implementing a new system — and a practice regimen that emphasizes retention of the teaching, but also, competitive situations, and yes, fun.
"The sweet spot for anything is equilibrium and paradox. You have to work. You have to have the approach of getting after it. The more fun you can make it while you're working? The better," Schertz said.
"In practices, you're either teaching or competing. In our teaching part, early in practice, we're not competing, we're drilling, teaching them how to play, but once we take the court? We want to get that up-and-down. We want them competing," Schertz added.
So much so that you see something rarely seen in ISU practices in recent years — players remonstrating towards the coach. Both Bledson and Henry complained to Schertz about calls not made. Schertz stoically went on with his business, letting their concerns wash away, silently demonstrating in the process that adversity will come and that a player can't let it throw them off-mission.
The one-on-one drill is one part of the practices that build competitive spirit, but one way Schertz galvanizes his principles is in the way the staff scores five-on-five action.
Central to Schertz's NBA-style system is an embrace of analytical basketball principles. Three-point shots and shots at the basket are valued. Mid-range shots are not.
"Guys are competitive, so you emphasize the things you want and penalize the things you don't," said Schertz, who then explained his scoring system for practice.
"Turnovers are minuses. Mid-range shots? You can shoot them, but they're scored as zero. Assisted plays are worth plus one. Whatever you can do to get them to think the game and play how you want, it trickles over to when they play, so you build it into scrimmages and practices," he explained.
Within all of that, and by repetition, players begin to learn that the system is largely based on a set of reads you can make at a given time. One thing that is emphasized is that open shots are to be taken.
"There's concepts and structures, but the essence is learning how to read inside of that," Schertz said. "We have a brand new staff as well so we're coaching the coaches on how we want to play."
It's not easy to learn, part of the reason why Schertz brought Bledson, Henry and Simon Wilbar from LMU to help smooth the transition.
"It's not going to be perfect right away. With the system Coach Schertz runs, it's going to take more time [to learn]. It's going to take a little bit more time, but so far, it's been smooth," Wilbar said. "This system, once you get it down, it works perfectly. It's honestly unbeatable. You know a team can't stop you."
For one very important veteran player — Key — the practice regimen is definitely different, but he likes it so far.
"It's really a competitive atmosphere everyday. Guys get fiery at one another. It's what makes guys get better. I'm enjoying it. I'm having fun," Key said.
Key has also identified something he wants to work on within his own game.
"It's a learning experience. The biggest thing for me is movement without the ball. It's something I've struggled with that throughout the years. I've been stuck on the corners, in the slot areas or around the wings. Moving without the ball and making the right reads is the way I'm trying to get better," Key said.
Schertz has also been happy with the reception he's received from the players he has inherited.
"The thing I've been impressed with is how much they care. Everything you want from a group? They're giving everything they have," Schertz said.
As for the competitive thunder-and-lightning from the players? Well, there's a method to some of that madness too.
"I feel like it brings heart," said Bledson on his emotional, demonstrative, and sometimes, pugnacious style in practice. "Some wins are going to hard. Some players can get under your skin. If I can bring it to practice now, we'll be ready for it [in games]."
