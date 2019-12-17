Well-rested Sycamores welcome TSU to Hulman Center

Even when taking exam week into account, 11 days between games is an unusual amount of time between games for a Division I program.
With Tennessee State visiting Hulman Center at 7 p.m. tonight? Indiana State's players will appreciate the rest as the Tigers like to run up-and-down the floor.
But that's for tonight. The lead-in up to tonight allowed the Sycamores to reap the benefits the time off game them. The Sycamores got rested, got healthy, and ISU coach Greg Lansing hopes they got better too.
"I think the players have really taken advantage of it. Finals are taxing and you are practicing, but the big thing is to want to continue the momentum we had before the break by continuing to improve. We've tried to get rested and healthy and the guys have handled it well," Lansing said.
Though exams usually mean less practice time, Lansing and his staff made sure that the Sycamores got some individual instruction. It's hard to come by during the grind of the Missouri Valley Conference season, so the time has to be taken advantage of when the Sycamores get it.
"We've been getting a lot of shooting up and a lot of individual stuff. We bring them in a few times a day in addition to practice," Lansing said.
The Sycamores, winners of five in a row, got much healthier too. Tyreke Key, who suffered a nasty knock to his head in the final minute of regulation in an 84-77 overtime win at Wright State, has recovered and is healthy. Jake LaRavia played with a bum wrist at Wright State, but that has had time to heal. Christian Williams, who missed the last two games with hip inflammation, is healthy and ready to return to action.
The Sycamores will need all the help they can get because Tennessee State is no road apple. The Tigers are 7-4 and have won four of their last five games and won their first road game of the season with a 66-61 victory at Fordham on Sunday. While none of the wins came against marquee opposition, TSU plays at a fast-pace and it is does a good job on the boards.
"They play awfully fast and awfully hard. They're really athletic. They had 18 offensive rebounds at Fordham and I've been impressed by their improvements defensively. They were really ready to go at the defensive end [against Fordham]," Lansing said.
One unknown is the status of TSU senior forward Jy'lan Washington, the Tigers' second-leading scorer and rebounder. He didn't play against Fordham on Sunday.
A win tonight would give ISU its longest win streak since January 2014 when the Sycamores won seven in a row.
Tennessee State at ISU
Tipoff — 7 p.m. at Hulman Center.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN3. Radio: WIBQ-FM 97.9. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 2-0. The last meeting was in 1999.
Last time out – ISU defeated Wright State 84-77 in overtime on Dec. 7. TSU defeated Fordham 66-61 on Sunday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (5-4) — G Jordan Barnes (5-11, Sr., 14.1), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Jr., 16.7, 5.4 rpg), G-F Cooper Neese (6-4, So., 11.9), F Tre Williams (6-7, Fr., 6 ppg) and F Jake LaRavia (6-8, Fr., 5.6) are possible starters. G-F Christian Williams (6-5, Sr., 5 ppg), G Cam Bacote (6-3, So., 4.2), F-C Bronson Kessinger (6-8, Sr., 3.8), C Chris Agbo (6-8, Jr., 1.9), G De’Avion Washington (6-3, So., 2 ppg), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, Fr., 1.8) and G Keon Sellers (6-4, Fr., 0 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (153-146 at ISU, 10th year).
Tennessee State Tigers (7-4) — G Wesley Harris (6-8, Sr., 11.8, 5.4 rpg), G Mark Freeman (5-10, Fr., 6.3), G Michael Littlejohn (5-10, Sr., 9.5), F Shakem Johnson (6-7, Fr., 7.3) and F Ben Kone (6-8, Jr., 4.7, 4.9 rpg) are possible starters. G Carlos Marshall Jr. (6-6, Fr., 11 ppg), F Emmanuel Egbuta (6-7, Sr., 6.3) and G Jon Brown (6-5, Jr., 5.7) are key reserves.
Coach — Brian Collins (16-25 at TSU, 2nd year).
Next games — ISU hosts Chicago State on Sunday. TSU hosts Blue Mountain College on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.