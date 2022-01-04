Wednesday testing will determine if ISU-Evansville game is on

College basketball isn't so much a sport these days as it is an attendance-taking exercise with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 rippling through the sport and society at-large.
And the absence list keeps growing for Indiana State.
As of Tuesday afternoon, ISU was at the minimum amount of players available to play for the Sycamores' scheduled game against Evansville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
While Cam Henry returned from his positive COVID-19 test that kept him out of ISU's last two games, three more Sycamores are in quarantine. Nick Hittle and Sam Mervis tested positive on Monday and Kailex Stephens tested positive on Tuesday. Each of those players is vaccinated and boosted, but all three had breakthrough cases, a feature of Omicron that has made it such a difficult variant to handle in all walks of life.
The additional three players missing leaves ISU at the minimum eight players required to play by Missouri Valley Conference rules. ISU is also missing coaches Bryston Williams and James Schmeits.
ISU will have another round of tests on Wednesday morning. If any additional player tests positive? The game against Evansville is off. If there are more than three additional players who test positive on Wednesday? The game at Drake scheduled for Saturday would be off too given that Xavier Bledson and Simon Wilbar are scheduled to return from quarantine on Thursday.
"We're at eight on the nose right now with Cam coming out of quarantine. As long as we test negative, we'll be able to play tomorrow night," ISU coach Josh Schertz said. "The games count the same whether you have eight guys or 14, so we have to have solutions. The ability to adjust and be flexible will navigate this the best.
Tuesday's practice at Hulman Center was the ultimate exercise in makeshift workarounds. ISU practiced four-on-four and even used athletic trainer Connor Burton for scout team duties. Normally, Williams handles that in practice.
Despite the far-from-ideal situation, ISU (8-6, 1-1) is finding silver linings in their cloudy scenario. The most silver of the linings was a 67-61 victory over Bradley in which ISU vanquished the Braves despite having three starters missing.
One of those starters, Henry, will be back for Evansville. He was proud of what his teammates did in his absence. Players like Zach Hobbs and Micah Thomas made the most of either increased minutes or increased responsibility. The trust factor when someone comes off the bench for ISU is higher than it was before the team began being ravaged by positive tests.
"It feels good to not be watching a game on TV. It's good to get back to practice and get my wind under me," said Henry, who also said he had no symptoms during his absence. "Seeing those players persevere through those tough times was fun to see and watch."
Thomas, one of the players who shined in ISU's victory over the Braves, is like everyone else in that he just has to roll with the punches.
"We're trying to make the best of it and just win games. Whatever we have to do, whatever playing style we have to use, we have to figure it out and get it done on both ends," Thomas said.
Evansville, which had its own 25-day pause it only recently emerged from, presents a significant contrast in style. While ISU thrives on having multiple possessions, the Sycamores ranked 42nd in Kenpom in adjusted tempo, the Purple Aces are the opposite. Evansville ranks 338th out of 358 Division I teams.
In other words? The Aces have long possessions and they usually finish them with a 3-point shot. Despite the low tempo numbers, Evansville ranks 36th in Division I in 3-point attempts per game and the Aces are 87th in 3-pointers made per game.
So the remedy is to speed up the Aces, right? That's easier said than done, especially when bodies are in short supply.
"We'll hunt great shots and play the way we normally play offensively. It's harder to speed someone up than slow them down. We'd have to trap and press. That's outside of what we do naturally, and with our depth, not a great move and you're giving a great 3-point shooting team rotation threes," Schertz said.
"They get to their actions in the final 10 seconds of the shot clock. We have to be disciplined and be poised defensively," Schertz continued. "They're sixth in the country in 3-point attempts versus field goal attempts — they shoot a ton of threes — long shots, long rebounds. Our ability to rebound those long rebounds [is important] because the only thing worse than guarding Evansville for 30 seconds is guarding them another 20 seconds past that."
Evansville, beaten by Northern Iowa 83-61 on Sunday, also has significant weaknesses. Their slow pace keeps counting numbers and opponent scoring averages down, but a telling statistic is Evansville rank of 340th in field goal defense. Opponents are shooting 47% against Evansville. UNI shot 54.7% against the Aces in Evansville's defeat.
And, befitting a team that shoot the 3-point ball as much as Evansville (4-9, 0-2) does, inside scoring is not a major feature. Evan Kuhlman is the only Evansville player taller than 6-foot-8 to average more than five points per game. Guards Shamar Givance (14.4), Jawaun Newton (13.8) and Noah Frederking (8 ppg) shoulder the scoring load.
"Getting into their shooters and playing solid defense and trying to get rebounds and get out on transition, those are things we need to do. We play at a fast pace and I don't think they can run with us. That's an advantage for us," Thomas said.
