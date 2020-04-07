VIGO LEGENDS: Sycamores took the college division by storm in 1968

Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades." The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1960s. We hope you enjoy it.
Duane Klueh stepped down as Indiana State's basketball coach after the 1966-67 season — and two straight NCAA small-college tournament berths — and Gordon Stauffer brought a slightly different style of play ("control the tempo" was his mantra) as the school began a transition toward Division I participation.
With Butch Wade and starting guards Jim Crone and Rich Edgerton gone from Klueh's final team, ISU was left with just two starters, although those were 6-foot-7 All-American Jerry Newsom and 6-8 Rich Mason, plus some other seasoned veterans like Steve Hollenbeck and Mike Phillips, newcomers Mike Copper and Fred Hardman and transfer student Howard "Bugsy" Humes.
"[Klueh] left me good players, well trained," Stauffer said. "Part of the credit goes to him."
"We still had good players," Newsom pointed out, but the season started 1-2 and the Sycamores were 6-4 after losing to the host team in the opening game of the Golden Spike Tournament at Weber State.
"We played at Cincinnati [a four-point loss] and at Purdue," Newsom pointed out. The other loss had been a one-pointer at home to Kentucky Wesleyan.
The Indiana Collegiate Conference was at its best that season, and ISU was still just 13-7 after back-to-back losses at home to Evansville and on the road at DePauw. "We were 11-1 in conference the year before, but my senior year it was a battle," Newsom recalled. "After the DePauw game, coach Stauffer said, 'Let's take a few days off,' and we got on a roll."
By winning their last seven regular-season games, the Sycamores become one of several ICC teams invited to the NCAA College Division tournament — including Evansville, the host of the eight-team finals. And ISU — at least the Indiana State version of ISU — wasn't a first-round host.
Instead the Sycamores were sent to Illinois State, where they had to overcome a hot-shooting South Dakota team and then the host Redbirds. Tempo was hard to control; the final scores were 101-96 and 98-93.
The quarterfinal and semifinal games at Evansville were actually a lot easier, a 94-75 win over Nevada Southern (soon to become UNLV and a game that set up a surprising ISU tournament win in Las Vegas three seasons later) and a 77-67 victory over Trinity (Texas).
Looming in the championship game was Kentucky Wesleyan again, with future Harlem Globetrotter Dallas Thornton and defensive whiz and eventual ABA player George Tinsley. ISU lost 63-52.
"I wish I'd played better in the second half," Newsom said in recalling that game, "but it was fun to be on a good team, with good rivalries and great fan support."
"That team was probably the highlight of my coaching career," Stauffer said. "A good group of young men who came together for one idea: to win it all. What excitement they brought to the community."
