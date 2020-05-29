Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2010s. We hope you enjoy it.
At Terre Haute South, Jake Odum thrived setting up 3-point shooters, slashing to the rim and leading his team to wins against team it wasn't supposed to be capable of beating.
His Indiana State career was much of the same, enthralling the Sycamore faithful with basketball savvy and competitive desire.
After a redshirt season, Odum helped guide the Sycamores back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001 and just the third time since the days of Larry Bird.
Odum put together three of the top 10 single-season assist totals during his four years to finish No. 2 on the school’s all-time list with 603. He’s also third all-time in steals and No. 5 on the all-time scoring list.
He was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team honoree in 2013 and 2014 and was a two-time selection to the All-MVC Tournament Team in 2011 and 2014.
The statistics and awards don't do justice to the wow factor Odum had. He changed the geometry of the court, doing things not typically recommended, such as leaving his feet to fly out of bounds to deliver a pass, but his court vision and athleticism helped him pull it off time and again. Another favorite move was beating his man off-the-dribble to deliver a dagger shot from the elbow.
“You have Larry Bird as best player to ever play here but Jake is right in the conversation after Larry,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. “One of best players I've ever coached. That includes my time at Iowa. He had the intangibles on and off the court, the basketball knowledge, the will to win, toughness, on top of being a very, very good player. His teams always win. It was a pleasure to coach him.”
Odum has excelled as a professional, completing his third season in Europe with Oliver Wurzburg in Germany, averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 assists to earn All-German Bundesliga honorable-mention honors. Odum signed with Banvit Basketball Kulubu in Turkey for the 2017-18 season.
His teammates overseas and with the Miami Heat summer league team have found out what his ISU teammates were able to enjoy.
“He made everyone around him better. The way we passed the basketball and su ch a good teammate. It makes him fun to be on a team with. You could always count on Jake, you could trust him that he would always fight to his last breath to win,” Lansing said.
