Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades." The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1960s. We hope you enjoy it.
When Larry Bird came to Indiana State, he would eventually become the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, passing Jerry Newsom in both cases.
But while Newsom still ranks third all-time in scoring — having been passed also by John Sherman Williams — and second in rebounding, you won't find his name on the lists of best single-game performances. The 6-foot-7 center from Columbus was as consistent a player as the Sycamores have ever had and his career averages of 25.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game were pretty much what you could expect on any given night — and a pretty big factor in a 66-19 record his team had during his three varsity seasons.
And although he played against a lot of big players, and was not a great jumper himself, Newsom may never have had a shot blocked.
"Everybody's got a different kind of thing going in there," he explained, mentioning Wiley and Southern Illinois player Ted Sweatt as one of the players he practiced against to hone his moves.
An Indiana All-Star after leading Columbus to the Final Four as a high school senior in 1964, Newsom was enthusiastic about coming to ISU.
"Duane Klueh [his first Sycamore coach] was just an outstanding person . . . he's the best," Newsom said recently. "I wanted to play in the state, and back then we competed against Hall of Fame coaches like Tony Hinkle [at Butler] and Arad McCutchan [at Evansville]."
The fact that Butch Wade, Newsom's former Columbus teammate, was a year ahead of him at ISU didn't hurt either, nor did the fact that ISU basketball trainer Mel Blickenstaff was also from Columbus.
Newsom and Wade led ISU to records of 22-6 and 21-5 records, but the end of the 1967 season was one of Newsom's biggest disappointments. Rich Mason, a transfer from Northwestern who gave ISU a 6-8 complement to Newsom up front, was ruled ineligible for the NCAA tourney and the Sycamores lost at home to Valparaiso.
"Remember, Valpo had Gene Bartow and he was a very good coach too," Newsom said, "and they had a good team. But they took Mason off our team and he was the best player in the state."
Newsom's career didn't end with a championship either, but the Sycamores finished strong under Gordon Stauffer in 1968 and reached the NCAA small-college tournament championship game. Newsom was the tournament MVP, was an All-American and was invited to the U.S. Olympic Trials.
"He was a fine player, a dedicated young man and a quality person," Stauffer said of Newsom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.