Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2010s. We hope you enjoy it.
Indiana State’s 2010-11 team would play well against Syracuse in a first-round NCAA Tournament loss in its follow up a magical run to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament crown.
But it wasn’t smooth sailing from the moment coach Greg Lansing sent his team to the hardwood in November.
The Sycamores lost three of four to start the season and fell to 3-5 after double-digit losses at Notre Dame and at Wyoming.
The loss to the Cowboys ended up providing a galvanizing moment.
“We just got demolished at Wyoming. We just told the truth to each other,” Lansing said. “We went down the line. Guys spoke up and talked to each other. It really helped us turn the corner. Any team that's going to contend for something has to be honest with one another. That team had that. It came from a lot of different guys.”
With senior leadership from Aaron Carter, who led the team in scoring in the first two MVC wins, the Sycamores got off to a soaring 7-1 start to conference play.
Point guard Jake Odum continued to be a steadying force for a team that was showing off its depth. Odum had 10 points, seven assists and four steals in a 70-45 victory against Northern Iowa.
“It was a team. It was a true team. Jake was only a freshman but we had a bunch of good basketball players that really fought for each other. We weren't the most talented, most athletic team in the conference that year. We were a complete team. A team that guys just wanted to win.”
ISU had talented veterans such as Jake Kelly, Dwayne Lathan and Carl Richard on the wing, sharpshooter Jordan Printy and transfer center Myles Walker helping Isaiah Martin hold down the paint. The Sycamores also had Rockville native R.J. Mahurin providing another strong offensive contributor as a redshirt freshman.
“Our practices that last month of the year, we didn't have to go very long,” Lansing said. “They knew what we were there for,” Lansing said. “We got on that roll of winning basketball games. On into the tournament and in the NCAA Tournament.”
The Sycamores won the MVC Tournament with wins against Evansville — 52-50 on a buzzer beater by Odum — Wichita State (61-54) in the semifinals and Missouri State (60-56) in the championship.
ISU averaged 20 wins over Odum’s four years at ISU as the Sycamores made another strong run at an NCAA Tournament berth in the 2013-14 season.
