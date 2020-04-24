Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1980s. We hope you enjoy it.
Perhaps the best hurdler in Indiana State track and field history, Chris Lancaster was a three-time All-American and won the 1990 outdoor 110-meter hurdles NCAA championship.
It was the first track and field national title of any kind for an Indiana State athlete.
Lancaster was also a 10-time Missouri Valley Conference event champion, participating in the 55, 110 and 400 meter hurdles.
The Shelbyville, Ky., native was the first of several outstanding collegiate hurdles produced by the Indiana State track program under the tutelage of long time Sycamore coach John McNichols.
Lancaster and his accomplishments put the Indiana State track and field program on the national stage in the late 1980s. It’s a position that the program continues to add to.
After winning the NCAA 110-meter hurdles title, Lancaster was featured on the cover of Track and Field News magazine, an honor that had never been accorded to an Indiana State athlete up to that time.
Lancaster’s other best NCAA finishes were third in the 110-meter hurdles in 1988 and fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 1990.
While his national title occurred in 1990, Lancaster’s overall development as a hurdler came as a results of the work done with McNichols and assistant track coach John Gartland in the late 1980s.
Due to what Lancaster did during his time at Indiana State, as well as those that followed him in the event over the intervening years, the school’s track and field program has earned the title of “Hurdler U.”
