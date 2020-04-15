VIGO LEGENDS: ISU's Thomas was best U.S. gymnastics had in the 70s

Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades." The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1970s. We hope you enjoy it.
Standout athletes typically get noticed on college campuses, and Kurt Thomas' days at Indiana State were no different. Yet, even among others sports stars, Thomas was special.
He transformed the United States' interest in his sport, men's gymnastics, becoming the first American in 46 years to win an international medal. Fellow ISU students knew him as “Kurt,” not just as the ace of the school's gymnastics team, but a classmate who they'd also seen in Sports Illustrated and interviewed by talk show hosts like Johnny Carson, Merv Griffin and Dick Cavett.
Thomas came from Miami to Terre Haute, getting his only college scholarship offer from ISU coach Roger Counsil, who was building the program into a small Division I gymnastics power. Confident and unfazed by famed foreign competitors, Thomas became the face of American gymnastics as a Sycamore. He developed the “Thomas Flair” routine for the pommel horse, whirling his legs like a helicopter.
He employed such innovative tactics to win five NCAA individual titles, including the coveted all-around in 1977 (with the Sycamores' national championship squad) and 1979, as well as six individual titles in the World Championships. Thomas' all-around victory at the 1979 World Championships made him a gold medal favorite for the 1980 Olympics.
Thomas never got the chance. President Jimmy Carter called for a U.S. Team boycott of those Summer Games at Moscow over the Soviet Union's occupation of Afghanistan. American athletes stayed home, and Thomas retired at 24.
He wrote a book, appeared in TV commercials, and starred in the B-movie classic “Gymkata.” It's hard to imagine what else his future would've included if not for the boycott.
“There's no guarantee I was going to win the gold or even place,” Thomas told the Tribune-Star in 2010. “I would have to really have been on my game and turned in a perfect performance, but I felt like I was in the best shape of my life.”
