Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2010s. We hope you enjoy it.
When Felisha Johnson began competing at Indiana State in 2010 as a redshirt freshman, making the U.S. Olympic team was not on her radar.
“I was a freshman worried about keeping my scholarship and trying to progress each year," Johnson said. "The first U.S. Olympic trials in 2012, it was cool. I didn't make the finals, but that's when it hit me that I could do this as a career."
Johnson became the first Sycamore track athlete to represent Team USA in the Summer Olympics thanks to a late push in the shot put competition at the U.S. Trials in July of 2016 at historic Hayward Field.
Johnson advanced to the finals with three consistent throws then delivered a clutch performance on her fifth attempt to go from seventh place to first with a heave of 63-feet, 1 1/4.
The United States typically has the most talented group of throws competitors and 2016 was no different. For the first time in the history of the Olympic Trials, the top seven women were all past the 18-meter plateau – with the three Rio qualifiers all breaking 19 meters.
“Everybody had to step up their game,” said Johnson, who placed 14th at Rio in the Olympics.
Johnson was a two-time NCAA champion in the weight throw indoors, winning her second title as a senior om 2013 with a heave of 77-feet 1 3/4 which ranked among the top 10 in NCAA history.
Johnson had momentum going into the 2016 trials, hitting a career-best 63-2 1/4 at the Chicagoland Throws Series.
"The Games is the biggest thing in our field so that's what you want to be a part of," Johnson said. "It was pretty awesome. Just making the team was good. I've got another four years to try to make the other team. Probably the best competition I've been in ever."
Johnson continues to train at the Olympic Training Center with the focus on the 2020 Tokyo Games but she doesn't mind reflecting back to her days at Indiana State that helped her make the climb.
"The friends I made there. Having good training partners, a good supportive group around you is very nice," Johnson said. "We had two coaching changes [for throws], they both worked with me. We were all pretty close and pushed each other to do better, especially in late-night lifting sessions."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.