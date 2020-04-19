VIGO LEGENDS: ISU football hit its playoff peak in '83 and '84

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1980s. We hope you enjoy it.
The two most successful seasons in the history of the Indiana State football program came during the 1983 and 1984 seasons.
And some of the program’s best players were in the program at the time as well.
In 1983, the Sycamores posted a 9-4 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA I-AA playoffs before losing to eventual national champion Southern Illinois. Of the three games Indiana state lost that season, two of them were to the Salukis.
A highlight of that season was a 17-13 road loss to Southeastern Conference power Florida, a game that the Sycamores let get away at the end as a potential game-winning touchdown pass fell incomplete in the final seconds.
The 1984 team, meanwhile, finished with a 9-3 record and were ranked as the number one team in Division I-AA for several weeks. Indiana State won its first nine games of the season, losing to Tulsa 24-17 in a game that decided the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship.
After a first-round playoff bye, the Sycamores lost to Middle Tennessee State 42-41 in three overtimes at Memorial Stadium.
Over the course of the 1984 season, Indiana State registered impressive wins over Ball State and Louisville.
Quarterback Jeff Miller was the Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 1984 and 1985. Cornerback Wayne Davis was the MVC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1984 while safety Vencie Glenn was the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1985.
Three Indiana State players earned MVC Defensive Player of the Year awards during the 1980s, with a Terre Haute native, linebacker Craig Shaffer, getting the nod in 1981. All three later played in the National Football League.
