VIGO LEGENDS: ISU baseball reached big heights in 2019

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2010s. We hope you enjoy it.
(This is a bonus addition that wasn't in the original book.)
A lot of teams have a year where they feel like everything is set up for success. Not every team lives up to their own expectations.
Then you have the 2019 Indiana State baseball team. The uncommonly experienced Sycamores — seven of the eight everyday starters were seniors — lived up to their billing and then some.
At a program that hasn't had a losing record since 2009, the Sycamores topped themselves in 2019. ISU went 43-18, its best record since 1990, and finished in the top 25 in both the national polling and the stats-driven standards like RPI.
This wasn't a team that got hot and made a run, they were steadily excellent all season long with 11 series wins. ISU signaled that it meant business when it started 7-0 and the Sycamores had a 16-1 record by mid-March.
ISU beat good teams along the way. It's opening series against Jacksonville was against RPI top 100 competition. ISU beat four teams from the Big Ten, including powerhouse Illinois and eventual College World Series finalist Michigan on their home field.
In a strong Missouri Valley Conference, lost only two series — to Missouri State and recent standard-bearer Dallas Baptist.
ISU entered the MVC Tournament with a 37-14 record. The Sycamores' RPI was in the 30s. A bad run would likely deep-six their NCAA regional hopes.
After a 10-7 loss to Illinois State on the second day of the tournament, ISU's backs were against the wall. That's when they put together one of the most memorable runs in school history.
Facing elimination with any loss, ISU defeated Southern Illinois 4-1 and avenged its loss a day earlier to Illinois State with a 10-6 win over the Redbirds. The hero? Chris Ayers, who would have eight RBI over a two-day, four-game period.
ISU had to beat Dallas Baptist twice on championship Saturday to earn an automatic regional berth. The Sycamores had to do it with their regular pitchers having been used already.
ISU patched its pitching together and broke a 4-4 tie with the Patriots in the sixth inning. A three-run home run by Roby Enriquez gave ISU a cushion and a 9-5 victory to create a winner-take-all MVC championship game.
It wasn't a game at all. Clay Dungan and Enriquez hit first-inning home runs in the clincher as ISU scored six runs in the first inning to overwhelm DBU straight away. ISU went on to earn a 16-3 victory — ISU's first MVC Tournament championship since 1995.
ISU's run, built on quality wins over Illinois State and two against DBU — lifted the Sycamores' RPI into the low 20s. It was hoped ISU might get a favorable regional draw as a result. The NCAA sent ISU to No. 1 Vanderbilt instead.
ISU overcame both McNeese State and Ohio State, but couldn't get past the eventual national champion Commodores either time they faced them, though both games were competitive for a time. The Sycamores' run was done.
But not before a senior group — Dungan, Ayers, Enriquez, Jarrod Watkins, Romero Harris, Luke Fegen, Jake Means, CJ Huntley, Joe Boyle, Dane Tofteland, Hunter Lewis, Triston Polley, Tyler Ward and Tyler Whitbread — went out with heads held high after a great final act as Sycamores.
