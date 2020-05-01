Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1990s. We hope you enjoy it.
Many of Indiana State’s women’s track and field records have come in the past few years, as athletes take advantage of better training methods and equipment options that enhance their performance.
For sprinter, though, no one has been able to beat Holli Hyche since her reign in the early 1990s that included seven NCAA championships.
Hyche was inducted in to the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame in 1999. She still holds the school records in the 100 (10.93) and the 200 (22.34), and ranks third all-time in the 400 (53.29).
Her list of accomplishments at the national level is impressive. She won titles in the 55-meter dash in the 1993 and 1994 indoor seasons, captured 100-meter titles in the 1993 and 1994 outdoor seasons and had the most success in the 200-meter dash – winning NCAA titles in the 1993 indoor and outdoor seasons, and following those up with a 1994 indoor title. Hyche also placed second in the 200 in the 1994 outdoor season, third in the 4x100 relay team in the 1994 outdoor season and fifth in the 200 in the 1992 indoor season.
Hyche came to Indiana State after winning four state championships at Perry Meridian, but nearly didn’t attend college at all due to problems with dyslexia which limited her academically. She overcame that obstacle and successfully graduated from ISU. Hyche was also one of few runners to compete wearing eyeglasses, a habit she developed after previously slowing down as she approached at the finish line due to her vision.
Following her ISU career, Hyche competed in the U.S. Olympic team trials but was unable to earn a spot on the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.