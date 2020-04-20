Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1980s. We hope you enjoy it.
In terms of consistency of play and consistency of effort, there weren’t many women’s basketball players at Indiana State who could match what Amy Hile accomplished.
How good was she? As a freshman, Hile won the Gateway Conference’s Rookie of the Year Award for the 1983-84 school year.
She went on to become a four-time All-Gateway Conference honoree, setting both the Indiana State women’s basketball all-time individual scoring record with 1,944 points as well as setting the school’s career rebounding mark (916). That mark fell in 2012, although the 22 rebounds she had in a 1984-85 game remains a school record.
Hile is one of three players in Missouri Valley/Gateway Conference history to register 1,000 points and 900 rebounds during a collegiate career.
She remains ranked in the Top 10 at Indiana State in games played, scoring average, free throw percentage, rebound average, steals and blocks.
She wasn’t a slouch in the classroom either, earning GTE Academic All-American mention for the 1986-87 season.
In 2008, she was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Silver Anniversary team and four years later, in 2012, was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Hile was honored for her accomplishments both at Indiana State but also for what she achieved as a high school star at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.
Her high school statistics rival what she accomplished at Indiana State, Hile averaged 22.8 points and 14.7 rebounds as a senior. She was eventually named to the 1983 Indiana High School All-Star team.
