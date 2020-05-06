VIGO LEGENDS: Herring kept ISU hurdling tradition going

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2000s. We hope you enjoy it.
Coming from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Aubrey Herring competed in track and field for four seasons at Indiana State University, earning seven All-American honors.
As an ISU senior in March 2001, he crossed the finish line first in the NCAA men's indoor 60-meter hurdles in 7.61 seconds at Fayetteville, Ark. He barely edged runner-up Ron Bramlett of Alabama (7.62).
"The only thing I remember was how confident I was," Herring reflected. "That was a great time in my life. I felt like I could do anything and I was strong enough and fit enough to actually do whatever I wanted to do. I remember telling coach [John] McNichols my freshman year that I felt like I could win this."
But in the 2001 NCAA outdoor championships at Eugene, Ore., he fell before finishing the 110 men's hurdles.
"That's how I finished my college career — on my back," Herring said. "I knew it was my fault that I did that. At that point in time, I hadn't been challenged all year. I was undefeated. I had been running away from races. But then someone got out on me. ... I panicked and I tried to put an aggressive move on and I fell. I was really disappointed.
"I made a bonehead maneuver and I ended up watching the race from my back."
The ISU standout previously finished second in three NCAA men's meets — the 1999 indoor 60 hurdles, 2000 indoor 60 hurdles and 2000 outdoor 110 hurdles.
He was undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference meets. His accomplishments landed him on the MVC All-Centennial Track & Field Team.
When not representing the Sycamores, Herring placed seventh in the men's 110 hurdles in the 2000 U.S. Olympic trials at Palo Alto, California. He also competed as a member of the 2001 USA team in the World University Games.
In 2011, Herring was inducted into the Indiana State Athletics Hall of Fame.
Now 38 and living in Lake Mary, Florida, he's married with two young sons. He graduated from ISU with bachelor's degrees in criminal justice and psychology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.