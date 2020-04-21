Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1980s. We hope you enjoy it.
The 1980s were glory years for the Indiana State baseball program.
The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship four times (1983, 1984, 1986 and 1989), were the co-regular-season MVC champions once (1985) and conference division winners twice (1982 and 1983).
Indiana State was selected to five NCAA tournaments during the 1980s (1983, 1984, 1986, 1987 and 1989). Ironically, perhaps the best team during the decade, the 1985 squad that finished with a 57-22 record, failed to make the NCAA field after being eliminated in the MVC tournament.
A year later, however, the 1986 Sycamore squad wound up capturing the conference tournament title and also sweeping three games in the NCAA Mideast Regional. Indiana State advanced to the College World Series in 1986 and were eliminated after losses to Florida State and Oklahoma State.
Indiana State had two All-America selections in the 1980s, outfielder Paul Frye (1986) and second baseman Mitch Hannahs (1989).
The Sycamores also had several players drafted by Major League Baseball during the decade, including catchers Bill Hayes (1980) and Brian Dorsett (1984), infielder Tom Gilles (1984) as well as pitchers Dick Grapenthin (1983), Zane Smith (1984), Blaise Ilsley (1985), Paul Quinzer (1986), Mike Gardiner (1987) and Tim Barrett (1988).
Bob Warn was Indiana State's baseball coach from 1975 to 2006. His best run of teams came from 1979 to 1995, but it was what he accomplished with the program in the 1980s that turned the program into what it is today.
