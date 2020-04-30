Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1990s. We hope you enjoy it.
Christy Barrett, now Christy Sherman, built upon a standout track and field career at Rockville and West Vigo by becoming an All-American at Indiana State in the shot put, then continued her success both nationally and worldwide to affirm he status as one of the top throwers in track and field history.
Barrett attended Rockville High School for three years and enrolled at West Vigo — where her father (Jay) became head football coach — for her senior year. Excelling in volleyball, basketball, track and softball, she graduated in 1987, and was recruited by ISU coaches John McNichols and John Gartland to attend the alma mater of her parents and older brother.
Five times between 1989 and 1991 she was Gateway Conference champion in the shot put, and in 1990, Barrett also won the conference title in the discus. She was NCAA runner-up in the shot put in the 1990 outdoor championships, and runner-up in both the indoor and outdoor in 1991.
Barrett’s outdoor school record of 56 feet, 10.75 inches lasted 22 years until it was broken in 2013 by future Olympian Felisha Johnson. Her indoor shot put record of 55-1.5 was also broken by Johnson in 2013, and was then passed by Mary Theisen a year later. Her indoor best is still third in school history.
Barrett was a member of the U.S. team for the World Championships in Germany in 1993, and her career best throw was 58-7 – ranking her among the top 20 U.S. female shot putters in history. She participated in World University Games in England in 1991 and was a finalist in the Olympic Game Trials in 1992, the year she received her college degree.
Thanks to her amazing work ethic in the weight room, which awed fellow athletes, Barrett received All-America honors in strength and conditioning in 1989, 1990 and 1991. She was named National Strength and Conditioning Association Athlete of the Year in 1991.
She was enshrined in the ISU Athletics Hall of Fame – joining her father, a former Sycamore football player – in 2000.
