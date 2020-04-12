Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades." The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1970s. We hope you enjoy it.
The mere mention of Larry Bird or the 1979 conjures vivid memories for anyone old enough to remember those wild five-plus months of Indiana State University basketball.
The Sycamores opened eyes beyond Terre Haute right away, beating the vaunted Soviet national team 83-79. Then the wins just kept on coming. They beat Big Ten neighbor Purdue. They won all 16 of their Missouri Valley Conference games. They finished the regular season 29-0. They scored 100 points or more seven times.
ISU, the small public university in Terre Haute that used to be a teacher's college, ended the 1978-79 regular season ranked No. 1 in the polls. Sycamores coach Bill Hodges was named the national Coach of the Year, and superstar forward Larry Bird the consensus Player of the Year. As the drama built, Hulman Center's 10,200 seats filled up game after game.
Seeming miracles happened. Bob Heaton's 50-foot desperation shot kept ISU's unbeaten status alive by forcing overtime at New Mexico State and allowing the Sycamores to rally – with key players fouled out – and win 91-89. Heaton delivered again in the NCAA Tournament, hitting a left-handed last-second shot to beat Arkansas 73-71 in Cincinnati and send ISU to the Final Four at Salt Lake City.
That snowy trip produced iconic moments. Bird amassed 35 points and 15 rebounds, repelling DePaul in ISU's 76-74 victory in the NCAA semifinal. In the other semifinal, Michigan State clobbered Penn, setting up a duel between Bird – still somewhat unknown among casual fans – and Spartans guard Earvin “Magic” Johnson.
The actual NCAA final, if remembered in specifics, was hard for Sycamore fans to watch. Michigan State's matchup zone defense handcuffed Bird, who hit an uncharacteristic 7 of 21 shots from the field and finished with 19 points, well below his 28.6 points per game average that season. Johnson and his Michigan State teammates won 75-64 in television's most watched NCAA final ever.
Yet, the Sycamores etched themselves into not only college basketball lore, but the community of Terre Haute's memories. Bird's teammates' names and exploits are well known. Shooting guard Carl Nicks averaged 19.3 points a game that year and later played in the NBA. Point guard Steve Reed, forward Brad Miley, pivotman Alex Gilbert, reserves Heaton and Leroy Staley, and backups Tom Crowder, Eric Curry, Rod McNelly, Rich Nemcek, Bob Ritter and Scott Turner aren't forgotten either.
“We practiced hard and played hard,” Bird told the Tribune-Star in 1997. “There was a chemistry there that you can't find.”
