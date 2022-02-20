Two Indiana State basketball games 24 hours apart in Hulman Center over the weekend had two similarities, one of them good.
Both the Sycamore men and the ISU women honored an all-time great and retired his or her number: Jerry Newsom's No. 41 on Saturday, Amy Hile's No. 15 on Sunday.
And both games were thrillers until the end, when both ISU teams were unable to nail down victories. Visiting Valparaiso outscored the Sycamores 12-6 down the stretch to win Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference women's game 74-69.
Mya Glanton honored the hard-working Hile the best possible way, muscling her way to 10 of her 14 rebounds on the offensive board and scoring a game-high and career-high 25 points.
But Glanton's offensive rebound total was partly a function of the Sycamores' shooting woes -- 28% from 3-point range and 37% for the game (less than 30% with Glanton's 10-for-15 shooting subtracted).
"She did a great job," coach Chad Killinger said of Glanton. "Watching her blossom this year has been incredible."
Valpo, on the other hand, after threatening to go scoreless in the first quarter, shot 60% from the field in the last three periods. The Beacons also outscored ISU 26-10 at the foul line and hit 14 of 18 from the stripe in the decisive fourth quarter.
"Valpo did a good job of playing through the rules," Killinger said in a veiled reference to the free throw discrepancy.
ISU led 6-0 at the first media timeout, 19-8 after a quarter and 21-8 after Arianna Smith opened the second quarter with a basket. But by halftime the Beacons, one of the Valley's most prolific 3-point shooting teams, had found the range and gotten within 29-26.
The home team seemed to have regained its momentum at the start of the second half, opening the third quarter with a 9-5 run -- three baskets by Glanton and a 3-pointer by Natalia Lalic -- to stay ahead 40-31. Valpo got the next 11 points, however, taking its first lead of the game at 42-40, and the rest of the game was a dogfight with 10 more lead changes.
Early in the fourth quarter ISU got a basket by Glanton and a 3-pointer by Lalic to take a 61-57 lead, only to have the visitors score five straight points. A putback by Glanton -- who had 20 of her points in the second half -- gave the Sycamores their last lead at 63-62 with 3:55 left, but Valpo's Carie Weinman spun through some tough defense for a scoop shot moments later, starting an 8-0 run that was decisive.
"The effort's there," Killinger said after the game. "We're just making too many mistakes. Again, some of that comes down to [lack of] practice time [because of the COVID-affected condensed schedule]."
Shay Frederick led Valpo in scoring with 19 points -- despite taking just four shots from the field -- and added six assists. Frederick was 14 for 14 from the line for the game, 10 of them in the fourth quarter. Grace White and Maya Dunson added 13 points each and Leah Earnest 12 for the Beacons, while Lalic was ISU's only other double-figure scorer with 16.
"Give credit to our kids for fighting and trying to be successful," Killinger concluded.
• Hile update -- In a video tribute at the start of Sunday's halftime ceremony, Hile's ISU coach Andi Myers concluded with this statement: "[Hile] never, ever quit playing."
That's almost literally true. Hile, a 1987 graduate, said after the ceremony that she was still playing pickup basketball until she was in her 40s, and not exclusively against women. "It got to the point where I couldn't play the way I liked to play," said Hile, known for her all-out style of competition.
An occupational therapist in Fort Wayne for the past 23 years, Hile was thrilled about her weekend.
"It's been an amazing experience," she said. "I can't say enough about the hospitality. It feels good to see [the ISU community] are so invested in the university and athletics, especially for women."
VALPARAISO (74) -- VanKempen 0-3 0-0 0, Morrison 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 3-4 0-0 8, Frederick 2-4 14-14 19, Earnest 4-5 4-5 12, White 4-6 3-6 13, Weinman 2-5 5-6 9, Dunson 5-7 0-0 13, Gunn 0-0 0-0 0, Pitts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-38 FG, 26-31 FT, 74 TP.
INDIANA STATE (69) -- Glanton 10-15 5-5 25, Smith 3-5 2-3 8, Hunter 1-7 0-2 2, Anderson 3-9 1-2 7, Williams 3-14 0-0 8, Lalic 5-14 2-2 16, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, McKenddree 0-1 0-0 0, Latu 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-70 FG, 10-14 FT, 69 TP.
Valparaiso=8=18=25=23=--=74
Indiana State=19=10=21=19=--=69
3-point shooting -- Valpo 8-16 (Dunson 3-3, Brown 2-2, White 2-4, Frederick 1-3, VanKempen 0-1, Weinman 0-1, Morrison 0-2), ISU 7-25 (Lalic 4-12, Williams 2-8, Latu 1-3, Hunter 0-1, McKendree 0-1). Total fouls -- Valpo 18, ISU 26. Fouled out -- Williams, White. Turnovers -- Valpo 16 (Brown 3, Weinman 3), ISU 13 (Anderson 4, Williams 3, Lalic 2, Glanton, Hunter, Curry, Team 1). Rebounds -- Valpo 29 (Dunson 7), ISU 39 (Glanton 14, Anderson 6, Williams 6, Curry 6, Smith 3, Hunter, Team 3). Assists -- Valpo 10 (Frederick 6), ISU 14 (Anderson 4, Lalic 4, Williams 3, Glanton 2, Curry). Steals -- Valpo 7 (Frederick 2), ISU 7 (Anderson 2, Smith, Hunter, Williams, Lalic, McKendree). Blocks -- Valpo 5 (White 3), ISU 1 (Lalic). Att -- 1,200
Next -- Indiana State (10-15, 5-9 MVC) plays Thursday at Southern Illinois. Valparaiso (10-16, 8-7) hosts Loyola on Friday.
