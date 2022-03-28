Valley switch: Kent moves from from Bradley to ISU

The NCAA transfer portal — it takes, but it also gives.
Last week, five Indiana State players entered the portal, but on Monday, the Sycamores took advantage of the portal to make an addition.
And it's a player who is familiar to Missouri Valley Conference observers.
Swingman Jayson Kent announced his intention to transfer to ISU from Bradley on Monday. Kent made his announcement on his social media accounts and ISU later verified his move to Terre Haute via a press release.
"I felt like home when I got there. The coaches and everyone was so welcoming when I got there. I just had a gut feeling. God gave me a lot of signs to go there. The team and the players sold me. It's everything I wanted and the way they play fits the way I play," Kent told the Tribune-Star on Monday.
Kent, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard, averaged 6.9 points for the Braves in 2022 while starting 15 of the 28 games he played. Kent converted 38.2% of his shots and 26.4% of his 3-point shots while taking 3.3 3-point shots per game.
ISU coach Josh Schertz feels that Kent fits the Sycamores in multiple ways.
"I love that Jayson has two years in this league. He started 15 games and played over 20 minutes for a team that was one of the better ones in the Missouri Valley Conference. The experience in this league and being a productive player [is a plus]," said Schertz, who also noted that Kent has three years left due to COVID-19 eligibility.
"He's an intuitive and instinctive mover. He moves well without the basketball. He can cut and he's a terrific defender. He can guard four different positions, from the point guard to the four without a problem," Schertz added. "We talked coming into the [off-season] about eliminating deficits. We think his basketball is ahead of him and he's an all-academic guy, so he fits culturally as well."
Kent has a connection to ISU through 2022 recruit Robbie Avila, whom he played with at Oak Forest High School in suburban Chicago. They played together for two years there.
"I can help him transition a lot because I've been in the Valley. I understand how tough and physical it is," Kent said. "His coming there definitely swayed me a bit. I think it would be fun to play with a high school teammate. We helped build that program there."
Schertz indicated that Kent's connection to Oak Forest was vital in ISU securing his commitment.
"Robbie said Jayson was as good a teammate as he ever had. He's a big-time worker who loves basketball," Schertz noted. "The way this worked was their family reached out to [Oak Forest coach Matt] Manzke, who reached out to us. It was based on that he liked the system, it was hard to guard, and that it was a good fit for Jayson's game."
Kent — also courted by Southern Illinois, Charlotte, Cleveland State, Towson and Kansas City — believes playing at ISU will give him a chance to improve some parts of his game.
"I want to improve my ball-handling skills and my decision-making. I need to cut down on my assist-to-turnover ratio and finally get my 3-point shooting better to where it was when I left my high school career," Kent said.
Schertz thinks Kent can be a "three and D" guy for the Sycamores. He isn't troubled by his 3-point shooting struggles, noting that Kent slumped late in the year (he missed his final 15 3-point shots of the season), a time that coincided with a wrist injury.
"He was in the mid-30s prior to that injury. He's a guy who can evolve and shoot at a better clip than the numbers can indicate," Schertz said.
Kent is the first intra-conference transfer for ISU since the Sycamores joined the MVC in 1977. (Carl Reeder transferred to ISU from Evansville in the mid-90s, but he played for the Purple Aces when they were still in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference.)
Intra-conference transfers were once de-incentivized by rules that made the moves onerous for those who might be interested. However, with the transfer portal and the one-time exception in sitting out a year? Those once taboo barriers have been removed.
Schertz said he had discussions with Bradley on Kent.
"We spoke with the Bradley staff about Jayson after we spoke with Coach Manzke and Robbie. We wanted to find out their thoughts. They wanted him back and were disappointed he was leaving, but they were very complimentary," Schertz said.
Schertz also noted that this is part of the sea change in college basketball overall.
"In this day and age? It's for all intents and purposes, free agency. It's hard to get a better gauge of how someone is than when they play in your own league. I think it will become more common, not just in the Missouri Valley, but in other leagues. We're not necessarily looking for Missouri Valley players, but this was a unique deal," Schertz said.
"I hope there's not an awkwardness to it. It's going to become more common, like a Donovan Clay [who left Valparaiso in 2021 to go to Missouri State] or a Jayson Kent or eventually someone from ISU will go somewhere within the Missouri Valley as well. You're going to see that become more commonplace where it will be like the NBA where a guy might play for the Lakers one year and the Clippers the next year. It will be a natural part of what happens," Schertz said.
As for Kent? He said the move was about fit at ISU first and foremost.
"I'm used to the Valley and at the end of the day, it was about where I could to fit in," Kent said. "I appreciate Bradley so much. They developed me mentally and physically, especially the weight trainer, Eddie Papis. They also developed my defensive game."
Kent does become the first player since Allante Holston to transfer into ISU after playing against the Sycamores as an opponent. Holston had played for North Texas against the Sycamores in 2017 before he played for one season as a grad transfer for the 2018-19 season.
ISU expects to continue to be active in the portal. There is a week-long dead period that begins on Friday, but the program will be active once the dead period ends to fill roster spots.
