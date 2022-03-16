Josue Urdaneta saved his lone hit of the day for when it mattered as the redshirt sophomore connected on the walk-off RBI single down the right field line in the bottom of the ninth as Indiana State topped SEMO on Wednesday afternoon at Bob Warn Field, 5-4.
The Sycamores (9-6) took advantage of a pair of SEMO (13-3) errors in the bottom of the ninth inning to put Grant Magill and Jordan Schaffer on the corners with one out in the 4-4 ballgame. Jackson Taylor drew a pinch-hit walk to load the bases and set the stage for Urdaneta’s at-bat.
The Maracaibo, Venezuela native worked a 2-1 count before connecting on a line drive down the right field line off SEMO reliever Kyle Miller (3-1) scoring Daunte Majors on the play and setting off a Sycamore celebration on the diamond.
Parker Stinson powered the Indiana State bats with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning, while Sean Ross and Grant Magill posted multi-hit games as the Sycamores connected on 10 hits in the contest. Ross and Seth Gergely added doubles in the win.
Joey Hurth (2-1) picked up his second win of the season on the mound as the sophomore went 2.1 innings in relief late in the contest. Hurth retired all seven batters he faced while posting three strikeouts in the win.
Jose Cabrera worked the first 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the 2022 season. The redshirt sophomore allowed six hits and three unearned runs in the no-decision. Brennyn Cutts added a career-high five strikeouts over three innings in relief.
Jevon Mason homered for SEMO as the Redhawks scattered seven hits over the contest. Mason and Ben Palmer posted multi-hit games, while Spencer Parker doubled in the loss.
SEMO starter Hunter Ralls went three innings allowing five hits and four runs (one earned), while Bryce Grossius, Blake Cisneros, and Austin Williams also saw time on the mound.
The Sycamores continue their five-game homestand as Kansas visits Bob Warn Field starting Friday. Game times are 3 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday, weather permitting.
After a short trek to Indiana next Tuesday, the Sycamores play seven more home games in succession. Memphis visits for a weekend series from March 25-27, unbeaten Purdue visits on March 30, and then ISU begins Missouri Valley Conference action as Illinois State comes to town starting on April 1.
