New Indiana State men's basketball coach Josh Schertz had a shooter and another big man on his shopping list to help fill out the Sycamores' roster. On Sunday, he was able to get verbal commitments to help fulfill his wish list.
Zach Hobbs, a 6-foot-5 wing from Des Moines Area Community College, and Dearon Tucker, a 6-10 big man from Oregon State, both announced via their social media accounts that they are transferring to ISU.
Neither has completed the process to be officially signed, but that is expected to be done this week.
Tucker is an intriguing addition. He played two years for the Beavers and participated in Oregon State's run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. During that run, Tucker had four blocks in a win over Oklahoma State.
"The coaching staff is surrounding itself around good people. I'll learn the game the right way and learn the game how it's played today in the league [NBA]," Tucker said on Tuesday. "I can pass the ball. I've got some handles on me. My game isn't just in the post. I can stretch to 15 feet. I like the system that Coach Schertz has," Tucker said.
Tucker, who was born in Dallas and who played his high school ball in Greenville, S.C., averaged 2.7 points for the Beavers and started six games, all in Pac 12 Conference games. The lion's share of his playing time came in the first half of the season. He had a season-high 16 points in a game against Wyoming.
"The tournament experience was huge. I was able to learn that things are faster and the pace picks up," Tucker said. "I felt my game can help us as a team get us to where we want to go. I'm here to help in any way possible."
Tucker said he chose ISU after interest was shown by Murray State, Hawaii, UTEP, New Mexico State and East Tennessee State. Tucker said he plans to be in Terre Haute for summer workouts.
With the addition of Tucker, ISU now has a revamped front line featuring Lincoln Memorial transfer Simon Wilbar as well as redshirt freshman holdover Nick Hittle.
Hobbs, who is from Mesa, Ariz., gives ISU more cover on the perimeter. He also has Division I experience.
Hobbs began his basketball journey at Montana State, where he played 18 games for the Bobcats during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 0.9 points. Hobbs transferred out of Montana State to attend DMACC.
It wasn't that straightforward, though. Hobbs intended to play at Scottsdale Community College, near his home in Mesa, and did enroll there. However, Scottsdale decided not to play in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. Hobbs was able to get to DMACC for the second semester.
"The season got canceled in the summer, so I re-opened my recruiting process. Then the season got reinstated, so I decided to come back to Scottsdale. I wasn't able to practice during COVID, so I gym-hopped with my trainer. Then in December, the season was canceled again and I re-opened my recruitment," Hobbs explained.
At Des Moines, Hobbs started 26 games and averaged 12.3 points for the Bears, who finished 21-5 and who won the NJCAA Division II championship. Hobbs scored 19 in that championship game victory over Davidson-Davie.
"Just performing how we knew we could perform, it was really special and a really special group of guys. It was fun to be able such a big thing with that group," Hobbs said.
For the season, Hobbs converted 44.1% of his 3-point shots and was a 78.9% free throw shooter. Hobbs also averaged 5 rebounds per game.
"[ISU] reached out after the national tournament. I really liked what they were about and they were high on my radar," said Hobbs, who also got notice from Western Carolina, Jacksonville, Radford and Mercer.
"[Schertz] definitely values shooters and if you watch what he did at Lincoln Memorial, it's really spread out with lots of cutting and moving. Having shooters on the floor is valuable and fits perfectly with how I play," he added.
By NCAA rule, Schertz cannot comment until the players have signed their documents making them official members of the team.
