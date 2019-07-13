It all happened so fast one might have suffered whiplash from the rapid change in fortune for Indiana State guard Jordan Barnes during the 2018-19 season.
At the end of December, Barnes was at the zenith of his Sycamore career. He was brilliant against Colorado and UNLV at the Diamond Head Classic — especially against the Runnin’ Rebels, where he scored 28 points with five assists and led the charge down the stretch to an 84-79 victory. Barnes went on to shoot 50 percent from 3-point range in Hawaii.
Barnes won the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors and the sky seemed to be the limit as far as what he could do to help the Sycamores contend in what promised to be a competitive conference race.
Just eight days later, it all went sideways. Barnes didn’t score at all in a forgettable 35-point loss at Loyola to open the conference season on Jan. 2. Barnes was sick during that game and ultimately didn’t play the first half, and while the illness was a legitimate excuse for the lack of production, it was also a harbinger of the annus horribilis the MVC season was for Barnes during his junior year.
After averaging 20.8 points in the nonconference portion of the season, Barnes’ scoring production dropped to 10.9 points in MVC action. His 3-point shooting percentage alarmingly plummeted from 50 percent in conference (a 3-for-6 average per game) to 21.2 percent (1-for-5 average) in conference games.
The consensus on the drop in production was that the MVC teams had the film on Barnes and knew how to defend him. Opponents ran bigger defenders at him, in greater numbers, and the emphasis was on taking away his deadly catch-and-shoot 3-pointer.
Apart from Tyreke Key, who had a breakout sophomore season, no one else on the Sycamores consistently took the scoring pressure off of Barnes and he was never able to get untracked.
There little to dispute about the X’s and O’s that led to Barnes’ production drop, but what about the player himself? What did he go through? It was a rough season, one players of the caliber of Barnes — who was a 2018-19 preseason All-MVC selection — don’t always suffer through, but what did it do to his psyche?
Early returns suggest that Barnes isn’t suffering a crisis of confidence. Indeed, when Barnes was asked about his rough season last Tuesday as the team hosted youth camps, he offered no navel-gazing or confided any difficult moments of reflection — whether they occurred or not. Confessionals on any doubts he may have had are not his thing. Barnes always exudes quiet confidence.
So, true to character, Barnes only offered a positive spin on the most difficult time of his ISU career.
“It was good. I needed it. I never really had to make an adjustment going into college. My freshman year I was learning and my sophomore year came pretty easy. My junior year I needed some type of conflict. It was good to experience it and learn to grow from it. I think I’ll be ready for next year,” Barnes said.
So what did Barnes learn? One thing that was evident, even in the midst of his rough season, was that he never let his work ethic slide. The production didn’t come, but he didn’t give in.
“I learned to not get too hard on myself. I feel like with the way that things turned so quickly, it would have been easy to be down on myself, but I had to keep working. I played like that for a reason,” said Barnes, who explained the reasons from his perspective. “They put different defenders on me and longer defenders. I’ve been working on getting stronger and learning how to play against length. I’m preparing for what I’ll probably see again next year.”
It’s coach Greg Lansing’s job to get Barnes unlocked and back to being a productive part of ISU’s attack. It wasn’t easy for Lansing to digest and he saw a side of Barnes
“He has always been a tough-minded, confident [player] where no moment was too big for him. After he struggled shooting the three in conference play? He admitted that it bothered him a bit. For a tough-minded guy to admit that? That’s a big step in the right way,” Lansing said.
Lansing was in a rough spot with Barnes in 2019. When a star player, especially a shooter, falls off in the manner Barnes did, it’s difficult to ascertain whether it was merely a slump or a problem that was more systemic in the way teams were defending him and how ISU’s offense adjusted in turn.
There’s a benefit of doubt that a player has earned to give a player a chance to play out of a slump on their own — and Barnes is one of those players who earned that. Add to that the notion that shooters ought to shoot and not over-think their misses? It wasn’t an easy problem to fix.
It became clear by mid-MVC season that Barnes’ woes weren’t going to fix themselves on their own and by then? ISU was 3-6 in conference play. In the second half of the MVC season, Barnes adjusted as he became less reliant on his 3-point shot — he shot as many two-point attempts or more in the final seven games — and re-focused on being a distributor.
That’s something Lansing wants to see more of during Barnes’ senior season. Unlocking J.B. might come via changing the mentality of how Barnes attacks the game. Namely, as a distributor first.
“For Jordan? Moving on in his career? He has to be a point guard and more of a true point guard. He can really make shots and score it, but his advancement as a player is as more of a pass-first point guard. I use Fred VanVleet as an example when he and I have talked about it,” Lansing said.
Barnes acknowledged that point. With shooters to distribute too — Key, Cooper Neese, Christian Williams and De’Avion Washington among the holdovers, Cam Bacote becoming eligible, and Cobie Barnes, Jared Hankins and Jake LaRavia as true freshmen — it shouldn’t be a problem finding Sycamores to take the shooting pressure off Barnes and give him some open looks of his own.
“I have to get others involved and play my game and not worry about what else is going on. I feel like with the new group of guys we have I’ll be able to do that and get the younger guys going,” Barnes said. It makes it so much easier. There’s not one or two guys. There’s a long list of guys [opponents] are going to have to account for.”
ISU needs Barnes to get back to the Barnes of old. Perhaps he doesn’t have to score over 20 points a game, but he has to be the impact player he was once. If Barnes can unlock himself? ISU can be good in 2020. Perhaps most encouraging of all for Lansing is the time Barnes and Key are putting in away from team activities to get the team back on-track.
“He and Tyreke have taken their work ethic to a whole new level. They’re very motivated and very good basketball players,” Lansing said.
Barnes also mentioned a word that doesn’t come up often in describing his game — defense. Barnes noted that his defense has to be better and that the team needs to improve a great deal to avoid the pitfall it was in last year when it had to score over 70 points to have a chance to win.
But most of all? Barnes is hungry. The struggles he had in 2019 gave him motivation to prove that it was just a bump in the road.
“Nobody likes losing. No one on the team, the staff or the city. We’re very hungry. We have a lot to prove and we’re going to work with a chip on our shoulder and play the season with that chip too,” Barnes said.
