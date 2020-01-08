If there’s a one-word description that fits Indiana State’s 68-60 loss at Northern Iowa on Tuesday? It’s frustration.
UNI frustrated the Sycamores with a solid defensive effort that was occasionally potent. UNI also frustrated ISU by running the long possessions the Sycamores expected, but also controlled the offensive boards, a scenario ISU was hoping to avoid, along with getting Panthers apart from star guard A.J. Green to score.
The Sycamores fought gamely, but they were fighting uphill for nearly the entire contest. Ultimately, ISU couldn’t get to the summit.
“They play hard. They had long possessions and it wears you down. We made some mistakes down the stretch and it cost us.
Key led ISU with 14 points, but none of ISU’s primary contributors scored at the clip they’ve been at in recent games. Jake LaRavia added 12 points and Christian Williams chipped in 10 off the bench.
“It’s really hard [to play against UNI], especially when we want to play up and down. We have to lock in on defense and pay attention to detail a little bit more,” Williams said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing gave all of the credit to UNI. The Panthers (13-2, 2-1) scored 40 points in the paint and shot 51 percent from the field.
“They execute at a high level and take advantage of mismatches. All the credit to UNI, how well they’re put together, how well they play together and how tough physically they are,” Lansing said.
While UNI only scored seven points off of its 10 offensive rebounds, the effect was that long possessions became even longer for the Sycamores (8-6, 1-2) to defend.
“It’s tough, especially when you guard for 25 or 30 seconds. It wears you down,” said Key on the offensive rebounds conceded.
n Defense on Green - ISU did limit UNI’s Green to 15 points, the first time he’s been held below 20 points in five games. It was a collaborative effort. Jordan Barnes had the initial assignment. Christian Williams spelled Barnes and Key also guarded Green a bit.
Green never got anything easy and was 5 of 12 from the field.
“The scouting report was to make him take tough shots. We knew he’d have the ball in his hands and he’ll dribble-dribble-dribble, but we wanted him to make tough shots and I think Jordan, Tyreke and myself did a good job,” said Williams, whose length gave Green and other UNI ball-handlers problems.
Though ISU kept Green limited, Green’s influence was still felt. ISU wasn’t nearly as effective in help defense as Trae Berhow had 16 points to lead all scorers and Austin Phyfe added 13. The attention paid to Green opened up scoring avenues for others. Guards like Tywhon Pickford were able to find easy scoring chances when help defense closed in on Green.
“Pickford, who you don’t guard at the three-point line, just kills you with his cutting,” Lansing remarked. “It’s hard. Pickford knows. He sees where his guy is when he’s down in help. He’s back-cutting, he’s cutting without it, he’s setting a screen or he’s going to the offensive glass. It’s just effort and that’s how UNI plays.”
Williams agreed.
“We just have to stop fouling and once he gives the ball up? Fight the catch a bit better,” he said.
• Defense on Key – While ISU did a good job on Green, UNI mirrored the Sycamores’ effort with its defense on Green’s ISU equivalent — Key.
The junior was not involved as much as he typically is during the course of the play and didn’t go to the basket as often. Like Green, Key was 5 of 12 from the field. The defensive assignment on Key was given to All-MVC Defensive first-teamer Isaiah Brown.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson paid homage to Brown’s defensive determination.
“That’s something he’s taken a lot of pride in. Last year, he was on the All-Defensive team and he wants to be there again. Tonight was one of the reasons why. There’s so many good guards in this league and most nights, Isaiah is going to go on the best one,” Jacobson said.
“He likes that challenge and he wants to guard the best guard. His activity and length gives guys trouble. He moves feet well enough to guard quick guys and he’s got enough length to guard guys who are taller. So whatever their strength is, he’s got a way to combat it, but the most important thing for him is the pride he takes in it,” Jacobson added.
Though ISU was better at attacking UNI’s defensive scheme in the second half, Lansing said the Sycamores need to recognize things earlier than what they did.
“Teams are going to take Tyreke Key and Jordan Barnes. Our other guys have to realize it and take advantage. They can’t be standing around as spectators. It’s really simple if you think about it, but it’s not that simple,” Lansing said.
n ISU goes 0-for-Iowa – It was a frustrating trip to Iowa for the Sycamores, who lost close games at Drake and UNI in four days. There’s no shame in losing to those two teams – they are two of the league’s best, but there were chances for the Sycamores to take command in both games and they didn’t do it.
“You have to learn. I’d be shocked if these two teams aren’t battling for something later in the year, but you can’t keep learning lessons. In this league, it’s going to boil down to one or two possessions and you can’t give them away. You have to execute with some toughness and poise,” Lansing said.
ISU had several possessions against UNI in which it could have tied the game or taken the lead in the second half, but the Sycamores weren’t able to do it. Some of the missed opportunities were self-inflicted.
“We have to value possessions. That offensive rebound the other team gets or a simple turnover. We have to put all 40 minutes together,” Key said.
• Around the MVC — The Sycamores didn’t lose any ground in the MVC title chase as Loyola — the only unbeaten team after two league games — fell 65-62 at Drake.
Both the Bulldogs and Ramblers are 2-1 in MVC play – and they have plenty of company. Missouri State knocked off Illinois State 67-63 in Normal, Ill. Southern Illinois defeated Valparaiso 63-50 in Carbondale, Ill.
Drake, Loyola, Missouri State and Southern Illinois are all 2-1 in the league. Bradley could join them if the Braves defeat Evansville on Wednesday night.
INDIANA STATE (60) – T. Williams 3-8 1-2 7, J. Barnes 3-7 0-0 7, Neese 0-2 2-2 2, Key 5-12 2-2 14, LaRavia 5-6 2-4 12, Kessinger 2-2 0-0 5, C. Williams 4-7 0-0 10, Bacote 0-2 0-0 0, C. Barnes 1-2 0-0 3, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. 23-48 FG, 7-10 FT, 60 TP.
NORTHERN IOWA (68) – Phyfe 6-8 1-2 13, Pickford 2-2 2-3 6, Green 5-12 3-3 15, Berhow 5-9 5-6 16, Brown 2-11 2-2 6, Dahl 1-3 0-0 2, Kimmons 2-2 0-0 4, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Betz 2-2 0-0 4. 26-51 FG, 13-16 FT, 68 TP.
Halftime – UNI 31-24. 3-point goals - ISU 7-16 (Key 2-5, C. Williams 2-3, J. Barnes 1-2, C. Barnes 1-2, Kessinger 1-1, Neese 0-2, Bacote 0-1); UNI 3-15 (Green 2-5, Berhow 1-4, Brown 0-5, Carter 0-1). Rebounds - ISU 20 (LaRavia 6, J. Barnes 3, Team 3, T. Williams 2, C. Barnes 2, Key, Kessinger, C. Williams, Washington); UNI 33 (Phyfe 12, Berhow 8, Pickford 3, Carter 3, Green 2, Dahl 2, Betz 2, Brown). Assists - ISU 8 (Key 3, J. Barnes 2, T. Williams, C. Williams, Bacote); UNI 13 (Green 3, Brown 3, Pickford 3, Phyfe 2, Kimmons, Betz). Steals - ISU 6 (C. Williams 2, J. Barnes 2, T. Williams, Key); UNI 6 (Brown 2, Pickford, Green, Berhow, Betz). Blocks - ISU 3 (T. Williams, J. Barnes, Kessinger); UNI 1 (Phyfe). Turnovers - ISU 11 (J. Barnes 4, LaRavia 3, Neese 2, Team 2); UNI 12 (Phyfe 3, Green 2, Berhow 2, Pickford, Dahl, Kimmons, Carter, Team). Total fouls - ISU 16, UNI 12. Fouled out — Key. A – 3,697. T – 1:52.
Next — ISU (8-6, 1-2) hosts Illinois State and UNI (13-2, 2-1) plays at Missouri State on Saturday.
