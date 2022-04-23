Tyreke Key heading to Tennessee

"Home Sweet Home @Vol_Hoops"
That's how longtime Indiana State basketball standout Tyreke Key started the announcement on his Twitter page Saturday that he's committed to the University of Tennessee for his final season in 2022-23.
According to the SI.com website, the 6-foot-3 shooting guard visited UT from Tuesday through Thursday and committed just two days later over Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas Tech (where Key also took an official visit).
Key fills one of Tennessee's scholarship spots that coach Rick Barnes needs to fill, with Kennedy Chandler, Handje Tamba, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Victor Bailey Jr. and Quentin Diboundje all departing.
Key is entering his sixth and final year of collegiate eligibility (COVID year) after serving his first five years with the Sycamores.
“When you look back on my career, I just kind of grinded it out, put in the work everyday and put in the hours," Key told the Tribune-Star in a February interview. "I decided it’s time for a new challenge and a new opportunity for myself to showcase at the next level."
At the time, Key denied there were any outside influences in his decision to leave ISU, other than his family.
“Really, I didn’t talk to nobody," he insisted. "I told my mom how I thought about it. She’s very supportive and told her how I thought. It was strictly what I had in my own my mind. Nobody influenced me. I’ve not been talking to nobody. It’s really about getting my heart set on what I want."
The Celina, Tenn., native joins Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi and incoming freshman B.J. Edwards as guards who are likely to see playing time in the coming season.
Key did not play in the 2021-2022 season because of a shoulder injury after back-to-back First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference seasons. The former Sycamore officially entered the portal March 16.
Key leaves Terre Haute as the No. 6 scorer in ISU men's basketball history with 1,650 points.
The 205-pound guard played four full seasons as a Sycamore, averaging double-digit points in three seasons, including 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 2020-2021. Key is a career 37.4-percent shooter from beyond the 3-point arc.
A young Key finished his Clay County (Tenn.) High School career with 3,287 points scored, ranking 10th in the history of the state of Tennessee, per Key's Indiana State's profile. Key also set the Tennessee high school record for most points scored in a season with 1,383. Key also broke the TSSAA record for most points scored in a state tournament with 128.
As Key mentioned in February, he moves on with no regrets and no ill will toward anyone he’s been associated with while he wore the Sycamore uniform.
“I certainly enjoyed everything about this place," he said. "There’s nothing against this coaching staff. I thought, for myself, I’d boost my game to the next level and see what I can do. If it works out? Great. If it doesn’t work out? I’ll lay my head on my pillow and say I tried."
