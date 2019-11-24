One of the greatest individual performances in Indiana State University football history earned Dominque Dafney a pair of Missouri Valley Football Conference honors Sunday.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior, a graduate transfer from Iowa, had 244 yards rushing and four touchdowns in Saturday's season-ending 51-24 win at Missouri State, taking advantage of a recent switch from wide receiver to wildcat tailback. Dafney also caught a touchdown pass from fellow wildcat Michael Haupert.
It was the fourth-best rushing performance in ISU history for Dafney, also the first Sycamore with four rushing touchdowns since Ja'Quan Keys had four against Eastern Illinois in 2018.
Dafney was named Valley Offensive Player of the Week and also Newcomer of the Week as a result, as the Sycamores completed a 5-7 season with back-to-back victories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.