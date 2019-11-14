With the exception of two big runs by the home team, visiting Indiana State played Western Illinois on more than even terms Thursday night in nonconference women's college basketball.
But ISU was playing uphill the entire first half after falling behind 6-0, 12-1 and eventually 16-2 and then — after the Sycamores had taken a 41-40 lead with 6:35 left in the third quarter — the Leathernecks went on an 18-2 run on their way to an 83-72 victory.
Even after that second run put the Sycamores behind 58-43, the young team kept playing hard. Down 61-44 in the waning seconds of the third quarter and 64-48 early in the fourth period, the visitors got within 66-59 on an 8-0 run that included two 3-pointers by Marie Hunter and a layup by Del'Janae Williams, then were within 67-62 after a 3-pointer by Sommer Pitzer.
Western's next eight points came at the foul line, however, as ISU was fouling in attempt to get back in the game.
"I look at this as a learning-experience game," coach Vicki Hall said afterward. "We were able to fight back, and I'm proud of that.
"But when things don't go our way, we've got to adjust to it," she added.
Jasmine Elder became ISU's third different leading scorer in three games with a career-high 20 off the bench, while Pearl Dean added 14 points — also off the bench — and Marie Hunter scored 10. CeCe Mayo saw her first action of the season.
All-Summit Conference star Olivia Kaufmann had a game-high 25 points for Western, and had nine of the points plus two assists in the opening 16-2 run. All five starters for the Leathernecks were in double figures, with Annabel Graettinger getting 13, Evan Zars and Grace Gilmore 11 each and Danni Nichols 10 plus a game-high nine rebounds.
Western Illinois was 31 for 47 from the foul line as the Sycamores were whistled for 35 personal fouls to 14 for the home team.
"We didn't execute very well today," Hall said. "Our timing was not right, or we didn't know where we were going."
ISU plays at Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday.
INDIANA STATE (72) — McChristine 1-3 0-0 2, Westerfeld 1-3 3-4 5, Hunter 3-13 1-2 10, Echi 0-4 3-4 3, Williamas 3-7 0-0 7, Elder 8-14 2-2 20, Dean 6-8 2-2 14, Pitzer 2-6 2-2 7, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Mayo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-63 FG, 13-16 FT, 72 TP.
WESTERN ILLINOIS (83) — Kaufmann 7-14 10-18 25, Graettinger 3-7 7-8 13, Zars 4-6 3-6 11, Gilmore 4-10 2-2 11, Nichols 3-11 3-6 10, Pryor 2-6 5-5 9, Flores 1-4 1-2 4, Lutz 0-2 0-0 0, Dins 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 FG, 31-47 FT, 83 TP.
Indiana State=15=12=19=26=—=72
Western Illinois=19=17=25=22=—=83
3-point shooting — ISU 7-20 (Hunter 3-7, Elder 2-6, Pitzer 1-2, Williams 1-4, Anderson 0-1), WIU 4-22 (Flores 1-1, Gilmore 1-3, Kaufmann 1-4, Nichols 1-5, Lutz 0-1, Graettinger 0-2, Zars 0-2, Pryor 0-2, Washington 0-2). Total fouls — ISU 35, WIU 14. Fouled out — Echi, Pitzer. Turnovers — ISU 20 (Echi 4, Mayo 4, Hunter 3, Pitzer 3, Westerfeld 2, Williams 2, McChristine, Elder), WIU 9 (Kaufmann 2, Graettinger 2, Nichols 2). Rebounds — ISU 45 (Westerfeld 6, Echi 6, Elder 5, Hunter 4, Williams 4, Dean 4, Anderson 4, McChristine 2, Pitzer 2, Team 8), WIU 39 (Nichols 9). Assists — ISU 15 (Hunter 4, Williams 3, Elder 3, Echi 2, Pitzer, Anderson, Mayo), WIU 15 (Kaufmann 4, Nichols 4). Steals — ISU 4 (Anderson 2, Pitzer, Mayo), WIU 7 (Kaufmann 2, Graettinger 2). Blocks — ISU 2 (McChristine, Williams), WIU 3 (Zars 2).
Next — Indiana State (1-2) plays Tuesday at Illinois-Chicago. Western Illinois (3-1) plays Sunday at Purdue.
