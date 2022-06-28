Two MVC titles to be determined in Vigo County in '22-23

The Missouri Valley Conference announced on its website Tuesday that Indiana State will be the host for two of its conference championship competitions for the 2022-23 school year.
The MVC men’s and women’s cross country championships will take place Oct. 28 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County. This course has hosted the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s national championships 13 times since 2002.
The other sport to be hosted is baseball. The MVC tournament will be played May 23-27, 2023, at Bob Warn Field. Eight of the league’s 10 teams qualify for the double-elimination format and the host is not guaranteed a spot in the field. ISU last hosted in 2016. Bob Warn Field features a FieldTurf infield and natural grass outfield and amenities include a total of 2,000 chairback and bleacher seats for fans, a press box that allows for multiple broadcasts, expanded parking and an indoor facility located two blocks from the playing field.
ISU also hosted in 1982 and 2014 at Bob Warn Field.
