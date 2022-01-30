No one knew it at the time, but Indiana State’s men’s basketball fate at Bradley was portended by the first two possessions of the game.
Bradley scored on a second-chance bucket and ISU turned it over on its first chance.
There were twists, and mostly ugly turns along the way, but ISU’s turnovers and Bradley’s dominance of the boards played the largest role in the Sycamores’ 67-52 loss at Carver Arena on Sunday.
Micah Thomas led ISU with 17 points and made three of the five 3-pointers the Sycamores converted in the game. Bradley big man Rienk Mast hurt the Sycamores with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Malevy Lyons added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Bradley took 11 more shots than ISU did, and though neither team exactly lit it up from the field, it’s hard for ISU to overcome that disparity.
Bradley out-rebounded ISU 45-29 and had 11 offensive rebounds leading to a 10-0 edge in second-chance points. ISU coach Josh Schertz isn’t pleased with that, but ISU’s 15 turnovers bothered him. Since MVC play resumed on Jan. 2? ISU has not had less than 13 turnovers in a single game.
“The turnovers have become debilitating. They’re a cascade. We had 10 in the first 16 minutes of the game,” Schertz said.
“We have to improve it. There’s nothing other than continue to hammer away at it. It’s been discussed, but it hasn’t changed. I either have to find a way to get through to these guys or change who we’re playing. Unless it changes? We’ll go 2-16 in the league,” Schertz added.
Cam Henry had five of ISU’s turnovers and he said he has to do a much better job of avoiding them.
“We have to slow down the turnovers. Me personally? I’m leading the team in turnovers and I have to take better care of the ball,” Henry said.
When Schertz was asked whether ISU’s turnovers are a result of opposing defenses, ISU’s own decision-making or a mix? He went to a baseball metaphor.
“Bradley deserves credit. They’re the best defense in the league by a lot of measures and they did a really good job,” Schertz said. “We had way too many plays where we tried to drive into a crowd and make a play or throw a pass where a guy is covered.”
“We have guys who can thread a needle, but we don’t need to do that every time,” Schertz continued. “We need a shot every time, much more than we need to make a spectacular home run play. We need to hit singles and we’re trying to hit a home run every time.”
ISU did do some things that would have kept it in the game had it not been for other problems. The Sycamores only shot 34% from the field, but Bradley was held to 33.3% in the second half. Despite the turnovers, Bradley only scored one more point off of turnovers than the Sycamores did.
Not that any of that made the Sycamores feel any better.
“Their size got to us. Defensive rebounds? We didn’t box out as well as we can. Their rebounds hurt us,” Thomas said.
ISU’s life was made hard by Bradley’s defense in the first half, but the Sycamores did plenty to make it difficult on themselves too.
Turnovers were rampant. Bradley’s defense deserves the credit first as the Braves did a good job guarding ISU’s cutters, cutting down on the passing options, but ISU’s response contributed to the Sycamores’ problems. Passes were forced into the lane, occasionally passes out of dribble-penetration were intercepted, and ISU paid a price. The Sycamores had 11 first-half giveaways, robbing ISU of any offensive continuity.
That led to a streaky half. ISU’s own defense wasn’t bad for most of the half, the Sycamores stayed in range, but ISU’s own inconsistency was its greatest demon.
Bradley (12-10, 6-4) led 6-0 to start, only to have ISU (9-11, 2-6) fight back to get within one at the 13:07 mark. The Sycamores then missed eight shots in a row, and nine out of 10, and included three turnovers in the same stretch. Bradley took a nine-point lead.
ISU heated up again, drawing within three with a run of good play, but the Braves finished the half with a clear advantage. ISU’s offense went into the deep freeze again, ISU failed to score in its last seven first-half possessions, and this time? Bradley took advantage. The Braves finished the half with an 8-0 run to take a 34-23 lead at the break.
“We have to make reads a bit quicker. We’re making them a second too late. Even if you’re driving and you wait that last second? It might get deflected [by Bradley’s big defenders] and it’s a turnover,” Henry said.
The second half was a mess from both teams, but Bradley rode out its poorer stretches better than ISU did. During a stretch of eight empty possessions for the Sycamores, Bradley raised its lead to 16. ISU closed the gap to 47-37 with 10:25 left, but the offensive continuity just wasn’t present. A 10-0 Bradley run came in response to give Bradley its peak lead of 18, and though ISU did cut the deficit to 10 again with 3:32 left, the Sycamores never truly threatened the Braves.
ISU next hosts Drake on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE (52) – Wilbar 1-3 0-0 3, Larry 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 3-8 1-4 7, Thomas 6-14 2-2 17, Hobbs 0-6 2-2 2, Hittle 0-1 0-0 0, Bledson 2-6 5-6 9, Stephens 3-7 3-5 10, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. 17-50 FG, 13-19 FT, 52 TP.
BRADLEY (67) – Leons 5-12 4-4 15, Mast 8-14 4-5 20, Roberts 5-10 2-4 12, Hickman 0-7 0-0 0, Kent 3-10 3-4 9, Boya 1-1 0-0 2, Howell 2-3 0-0 6, Tahvanainen 1-4 0-0 3. 25-61 FG, 13-17 FT, 67 TP.
Halftime – BU 34-23. 3-point goals - ISU 5-24 (Thomas 3-7, Wilbar 1-3, Stephens 1-3, Bledson 0-2, Larry 0-1, Henry 0-1, Hittle 0-1); BU 4-23 (Howell 2-2, Leons 1-7, Tahvanainen 1-2, Hickman 0-4, Kent 0-4, Mast 0-2, Roberts 0-2). Rebounds - ISU 29 (Thomas 5, Hobbs 5, Larry 4, Henry 4, Bledson 3, Wilbar 3, Stephens 2, Hittle 2, Team); BU 45 (Mast 14, Leons 10, Roberts 7, Kent 4, Hickman 3, Howell 3, Boya 2, Tahvanainen, Team). Assists - ISU 7 (Larry 4, Henry 2, Bledson); BU 13 (Roberts 4, Howell 3, Leons 2, Mast 2, Hickman, Tahvanainen). Steals - ISU 7 (Henry 2, Bledson 2, Larry, Hobbs, Stephens); BU 9 (Leons 3, Hickman 2, Mast, Roberts, Howell, Tahvanainen). Blocks - ISU 2 (Larry, Henry); BU 6 (Leons 3, Mast, Hickman, Boya). Turnovers - ISU 15 (Henry 5, Thomas 3, Bledson 3, Stephens 2, Wilbar, Hobbs); BU 14 (Roberts 6, Mast 2, Howell 2, Hickman, Boya, Tahvanainen, Team). Total fouls - ISU 17, BU 20. Fouled out - Henry. Technical foul – Boya. A – 4,554.
Next - ISU (9-11, 2-6) hosts Drake and Bradley (12-10, 6-4) plays at Northern Iowa on Wednesday.
